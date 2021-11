Governor Janet Mills announced on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 that, effective immediately, all Maine adults age 18 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, regardless of underlying medical condition. This expansion of booster eligibility will protect the health of Maine people, limit transmission of the deadly Delta variant, and preserve our health care system's capacity which is now overburdened because of a sustained surge of COVID-19 cases. Because of this surge, particularly among unvaccinated individuals, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that all Maine residents live or work in high-risk settings, justifying the expansion of booster eligibility.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO