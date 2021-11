BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After winning their fourth straight EIWA title last February at Spooky Nook Sports Complex, the Mountain Hawks return to the site of the 2021 EIWA Tournament on Sunday for the Journeymen Collegiate Classic. Lehigh opened its season by splitting two duals in Oregon last weekend. The Mountain Hawks rebounded from a loss to Campbell by beating host Oregon State 21-12. Junior Josh Humphreys went 2-0 in his return to action. The Journeymen Collegiate Classic will once again feature a tournament-style round-robin format. Wrestlers will compete in 6-8 man round robin brackets that will be followed by crossover matches. The event moves to Manheim, Pa. after previously being held in Troy, N.Y.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO