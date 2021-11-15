Proud Boys leader seeks release, citing DC jail conditions

The U.S. government has accused two Iranian nationals of running a 2020 presidential election interference campaign complete with hacking, disinformation, and threatening people to vote for Donald Trump. In one prong of the campaign, the two Iranians—24-year-old Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and 27-year-old Sajjad Kashian—sent intimidating emails to tens of thousands of American voters threatening them to change their votes to Trump. The emails, which the Iranians made to look like they were coming from the Proud Boys, weren’t the only bogus messages they sent. They also sent messages to Republican members of Congress and White House advisers claiming that the Democratic Party had a plot to exploit “serious security vulnerabilities” to register non-existent voters or change mail-in ballots, according to the indictment.

