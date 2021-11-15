ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Nas X Covers GQ’s 26th Annual Man Of The Year Issue

By Al Lindsey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X graces the 26th annual GQ Men Of The year Issue and talks everything from mastering the art of attention and overcoming one-hit-wonder allegations, to almost working with Nicki Minaj and Drake. Lil Nas X, for many, represents more of the youth than any other artist out...

Gorilla Glue Girl Records Song About Ordeal, Snubbed by Nicki Minaj

'Gorilla Glue Girl' is sticking it to us with more chatter about her hair fiasco -- only now, she's doing it with a beat, and she's recorded it ... notably without an assist from Nicki Minaj. Tessica Brown is releasing her very own track, remixing snippets from her original viral...
Lil Nas X Brings A Dramatic Love Triangle to ‘Maury’: Watch

Lil Nas X‘s hilariously dramatic love triangle from his “That’s What I Want” video has made its way to daytime television. On Wednesday (Nov. 17), the 22-year-old appeared on The Maury Show for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” where he continued the plot of his video in the hopes of forming a true relationship with Yai — his fellow football team player turned lover — without Yai’s wife, Ashley, in the picture.
Lil Nas X reveals Nicki Minaj and Drake declined collaborations

Two months after the release of his debut album, Montero, Lil Nas X shared that two of the artists he really wanted on the project declined — Nicki Minaj and Drake. During an interview with GQ, the “Industry Baby” rapper explained that while he doesn’t typically ask other artists for a feature, when it came to Montero, he was lucky enough to get most of the ones he wanted.
Lil Nas X reflects on 'hyper-masculinity' in hip-hop: 'Change is happening'

Lil Nas X reflected on how being an openly gay rapper has impacted the landscape in the hip-hop industry in a cover interview with GQ published Monday. Asked about his role in breaking down "hyper-masculinity" in hip-hop, the Grammy-winning artist acknowledged that his presence and success in the industry has helped break down those barriers.
Lil Nas X Says He "Feels Bad" For DaBaby

After a handful of number-one singles, a debut studio album that was edged out only by Drake's Certified Lover Boy on the Billboard Top 200, and some of the funniest and most important music moments of the year, it was only right that GQ named Lil Nas X one of their 2021 Men of the Year.
Lil Nas X Confronts Relationship Drama in Hilarious ‘Maury’ Appearance

Lil Nas X is on the latest episode of Maury. His Maury appearance begins with a clip from Nas’ “Thats What I Want” music video, in which he tells the story of falling in love with his football teammate. Unfortunately for Nas X, his teammate, whose name is Yai, is with someone else and hiding a family from his lover. Nas X confronts the issue head-on by taking the man and his wife on an episode of Maury with the real Maury Povich.
Lil Nas X Talks About Dismantling Hip-Hop's Hypermasculine Culture

Lil Nas X sees a brighter future for hip-hop, and he's leading the charge! The Grammy-winning rapper reflected on the negative effects of hypermasculinity within the hip-hop genre as well as his hope for a more inclusive culture in a recent interview. Speaking to GQ for the 2021 Men of the Year issue, Lil Nas X discussed the rap industry and being dragged into homophobic conversations by straight men rappers. "I'm not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby. I hope he grows from it. I hope he's able to," he said with regard to DaBaby's homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami in July. "But I don't know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine." Following DaBaby's homophobic rant, rapper T.I. came to his defense and essentially compared DaBaby's right to speak with hatred to Lil Nas X's ability to live as an openly gay man.
Lil’ Nas X Teases Appearance On ‘Maury’

Not long ago, Lil’ Nas X shared the video for “That’s What I Want” from his album, Montero. The video positions the chart-topping star as a star football player who falls in love with a teammate. As their relationship grows, he makes a shocking discovery. His significant other has a family that Lil’ Nas X didn’t know about beforehand. Now, it appears that he wants to address this situation in the right way. He’s going to Maury.
Maury Show admits Lil Nas X's segment was "made for entertainment purposes"

The “Old Town Road” singer's album-based love triangle made its way to Maury Wednesday for an episode titled “LEAVE YOUR WIFE FOR ME TODAY…THAT’S WHAT I WANT!” In the segment, Lil Nas X declared his love for his music video co-star Yai Ariza and confronted his lover’s wife, Ashley. At the end of the segment, Maury ran a disclaimer admitting it was all fake. "The 'Montero' segment is in collaboration between Lil Nas X and The Maury Show for entertainment purposes," read the disclaimer. "The storyline is loosely based on the music video, 'That's What I Want' by Lil Nas X."
Kanye West's Involvement In Lil Nas X's "INDUSTRY BABY" Finally Detailed

Prior to the release of "INDUSTRY BABY," it was revealed that Lil Nas X's #1-charting single was co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Marking the first time that Kanye and Lil Nas collaborated, the Atlanta rapper refused to elaborate on the extent of Ye's work on the record, preferring to remain silent about what he contributed. Now that a few months have gone by since the Jack Harlow-featured song has been out, Take A Daytrip is finally opening up about what Ye did on the song.
Lil Nas X Will Appear On "Maury," Drops Hilarious Trailer With Ex

He has developed a reputation as being one of the biggest, yet beloved trolls in the music industry, and Lil Nas X has upped the ante. The Montero rapper has been taking hits from his critics since he first stepped onto the scene over "Old Town Road" and its record-breaking popularity, or due to him living his life as an openly gay rapper.
“Gorilla Glue Girl” Tessica Brown Tried To Get A Nicki Minaj Feature For Debut Single

At the top of the year, Tessica Brown went viral as the "Gorilla Glue Girl," and after countless jokes and headlines over the past several months, she is ready to reclaim her narrative and move past the horrifying ordeal. During the summer, she launched her Forever Hair haircare line, which consisted of hair growth oil, edge control, and hair spray, and this week, she will also be launching her career as a music artist.
Lil Nas X’s Fake Maury Episode Is Basically Kroll Show

Between the People pregnancy photo shoot and his fake “Montero” daytime TV talk show, Lil Nas X is obsessed with a certain flavor of throwback tabloid culture. And he’s really, really good at parodying it. On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” singer released a follow-up video to his “That’s What I Want” music video … in the form of a full-length episode of the Maury show. Just in case you passed out after the music video’s steamy locker-room make-out scene, it goes on to show Lil Nas X get his heart broken when he discovers his linebacker BF has a wife and child. Now, Montero gets his comeuppance on the Maury set, with a very game Maury Povich marshaling a paternity and lie-detector test while Lil Nas X makes out with Yai and antagonizes his wife, Ashley. It plays like the most chaotic long-form improv you’ve ever seen. Lil Nas X goes from baiting Ashley (forgetting her name, doubling down on his theory that she’s a cheater) to having his own dramatic moment of stomping off the set. It’s further proof that Lil Nas X needs his own Kroll Show revival.
Extended Trailer: Lil Nas X Takes ‘That’s What I Want’ Saga to Maury Show

Lil Nas X sure knows how to drum up buzz. And he’s living up to said billing by extending the narrative of his ‘That’s What I Want’ music video onto the Maury Show. The highly viral visual featured the chart-topper at his wit’s end over a lover that ultimately had a wife and child.
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future

GQ is one of the most trusted commercial fashion magazines for men in the country. At the end of each year, they release a list of their "Men of the Year" list, in which they highlight the distinct, admirable styles of different celebrity men with cover stories. The first on...
