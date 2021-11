The cost for human rights of the western retreat from Afghanistan has been grimly highlighted once again with images of a Taliban parade of trucks carrying hanged men through Lashkar Gah, which was the centre of British operations in the country.But it is the unfolding humanitarian crisis that has also followed the Taliban victory which the international community is being urged to address, with spreading deprivation and the real threat of famine stalking the land.There have been accounts of orphaned children starving to death, families selling their meagre possessions, even instances of selling their daughters, to get money for food....

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO