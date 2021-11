Since his second year at Columbia, Fashion student Ben Sill has been dedicated to making the most of his time with experts in the field. For Fashion Studies student Ben Sill, who has always been interested in the world of business, pursuing a career in fashion was a natural choice. “[Fashion] is always on the peak of innovation,” he says. “I think that’s what drew me in, with the constant evolution in this career path there is always a new and unique problem to solve.” For Sill, who has always been engaged in and interested in retail, Columbia College was stand-out option for college. Rankings aside, Sill found the program to be very rich with opportunities for scholarships and career preparation.” Now, looking back, Sill says, “I don’t have any regrets.”

