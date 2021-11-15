ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

FLO M. LEWIS

Coalfield.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlo M. Lewis, 86, of Kimball Township, Michigan, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021. She was born May 30, 1935 in Dorchester, Virginia to the late Oakley and Pearl Minnix. She married Harry Eugene Lewis on July 27, 1956 in Hazel Park. Flo worked as a...

www.thecoalfieldprogress.com

Sandusky Register

Marrie Delight Lewis Immonen

HURON — Marie Delight Lewis Immonen, born July 19, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died Oct. 16, 2021, in Blue Hill, Maine. Dee grew up in Rye Beach, Huron, and graduated as valedictorian with the Huron Class of 1956. She was Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in music from...
CLEVELAND, OH
Coalfield.com

Jackson will continue swimming career

Anna Jackson of Nashville, Tenn., recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming career at NCAA Division I Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island. Jackson, a senior at The Ensworth School in Nashville, has been swimming competitively since age 8. She is the granddaughter of Darrel Jackson of Norton and the late Anna Jackson; the great-granddaughter of the late Sam and Louise Lawson and the late Ed and Mozella Jackson and the niece of the late Susan Fore, all of Norton and Vicky Shofner, Franklin, Tenn. Anna is the daughter of Sam and Jessica Jackson of Nashville. She has one sister, Leah Jackson.
NASHVILLE, TN
kniakrls.com

Tommy Lewis

A Celebration of Life for Tommy Lewis, age 22 formerly of Knoxville, Iowa, is being planned for a later time. Those wishing to honor Tommy’s memory may make contributions to a Tommy Lewis Memorial Fund being established for distribution at the discretion of the family. Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting the family with the arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA

