Christopher David Willard Freeman, of Lexington Park, Maryland passed from this life on November 12, 2021. He was born in Coeburn, VA on October 9, 1960 to the late Willard Freeman and Bureda (Stallard) Freeman. He was a 1978 graduate of Coeburn High School and a 1982 graduate of University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO