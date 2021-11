A pair of U.S. senators are introducing a bill to limit some of the cryptocurrency tax reporting rules in President Biden’s infrastructure legislation. The aim of the bill is to limit a provision that critics say is overly broad and would suppress digital currency growth. For instance, some cryptocurrency companies providing a service “effectuating” the transfer of digital assets would be forced to report information on their users. In some cases, entities like miners and software developers could be required to report tax data to the IRS they actually have no access to.

