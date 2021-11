Acura recently announced the revival of the Integra name, and if you know anything about Japanese tuner culture, you know that this is a big deal. Acura has done right by its fans by promising a manual gearbox and we also know that a Type S version is on the way. We've just had our first official look at what the production version will be like thanks to the reveal of a prototype intended to gauge the reactions of Integra enthusiasts, and boy, were there a lot of Integra enthusiasts in attendance. CarBuzz was at the reveal event where wed snapped some stunning pics of all sorts of Integras that were arguably even more of an attraction than the new prototype.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO