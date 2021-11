(WHBL) – The latest marijuana proposal out of the Wisconsin Capitol would not legalize pot in the state. It would, however, make it less-illegal. Republican state Rep. Shae Sortwell and Democratic state Rep. Sylvia Ortiz-Valez introduced their new plan on Tuesday. It would classify possession of a half-ounce or less of marijuana as a ticketable offense, and change the law to classify possession of up to an ounce as a misdemeanor. Currently possessing an ounce of marijuana is a felony in Wisconsin. Anything above an ounce would continue to be felony possession in the state.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO