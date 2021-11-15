7 diabetes treatment innovations to look out for on World Diabetes Day

If not now, when. It’s a slogan that has been bouncing around for some time. And it becomes the operational track for the future on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which is celebrated every year on November 14th. On this occasion, we are talking above all about access to care. According to the scientific societies, in fact, a little less than a century after the discovery of insulin, many drugs and technologies for the treatment of diabetes remain out of the reach of many people who would need them.

