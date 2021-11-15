ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 100 largest medical device companies in the world

By Chris Newmarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly half a trillion dollars — $421 billion to be exact — that’s how much the world’s 100 largest medical device companies brought in over the past year amid...

How medtech fared in the first waves of the pandemic

Medtech industry revenue, research spending and employment declined in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Medical Design & Outsourcing analysis of financial data. Total sales, R&D spending and employment for the world’s largest medical device companies declined in 2020 and early 2021, according to a Medical...
Nemaura Medical Offers 'First-of-a-Kind' Device in Growing CGM Market

The global continuous glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach $19.04 billion in 2028. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising focus on preventive care are significant factors in the steady revenue growth. Nemaura Medical’s sugarBEAT device allows individuals to make adjustments to diet and activity that can significantly...
Resonetics buys Hudson Medical Innovations

Resonetics said today that it has purchased Hudson Medical Innovations from Preco. Hudson manufactures microfluidics, point-of-care diagnostics (including application of reagents), biosensors, and advanced wound care devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin. Resonetics said Hudson’s responsive prototyping capabilities and proprietary, automated equipment helped...
Limerick facility gets €1.9m funding boost for medical device manufacturing

US-headquartered ITW, which acquired the Limerick Filtertek facility in 2007, plans to develop new medical device products there. ITW Medical is pumping €1.9m into its Filtertek facility in Limerick for the development of next-generation medical device products. The company is part of the larger ITW manufacturing brand. ITW is a...
Swiss medical device developer establishes Americas HQ at Brooklyn Army Terminal

RegenLab USA, which manufactures devices for the production of regenerative cell therapy, on Monday opened its research and manufacturing lab at Brooklyn Army Terminal, with plans to make it its headquarters for the Americas. Its location in the Brooklyn Army Terminal is part of BioBAT, an incubator created out of...
Portland medical device developer raises funding round

The money is part of a $15 million offering.
Formlabs announces medical device partnership with Greenlight Guru

Formlabs has aligned with Medical Device Success Platform (MDSP) company Greenlight Guru in a bid to accelerate the development of medical devices. By partnering, the two organisations aim to create a network of ‘information, expertise and technology’ to support medical device companies in the development of products while staying in compliance.
Research finds some medical devices vulnerable to hackers

(CNN) – The Department of Homeland Security is expected to warn medical facilities to update certain software Tuesday after researchers discovered a vulnerability that could allow hackers to access medical devices. The devices include patient monitors as well as some anesthesia, ultrasound and X-ray machines. Whether the devices could be...
Angel Medical Systems appoints device expert as chief commercial officer

Eatontown-based Angel Medical Systems appointed Mike Gillem as chief commercial officer, responsible for the direction and management of all sales and marketing activities for the Guardian System, the company’s cardiac monitoring product. “We are excited to have Mike as part of the AngelMed executive team. Mike will be instrumental in...
3 Barriers to Achieving Medical Device Security

- Achieving medical device security requires a healthcare organization to have full visibility into how many devices are on its network, regularly patch and replace out-of-date devices, and stay ahead of the latest technical vulnerabilities in order to patch devices before they cause patient harm. The problem is that for...
Sky Labs’ CART-I, a Wearable Heart Monitoring Medical Device, Advances Into the British Medical Device Market

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Sky Labs (CEO: Jack Lee), a global health care start-up, will fully advance into the British medical device market based on ‘CART-I (Cardio Tracker),’ the company’s wearable heart monitoring medical device. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005050/en/. Sky Labs,...
Best Practices for Responding to Medical Device Security Incidents

- As healthcare organizations continue to integrate connected medical devices into everyday clinical care, it is imperative that providers recognize and prepare for medical device security risks that could impact patient safety, the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) suggested in its new “Medical Device Incident Response Playbook.”. The playbook was inspired...
Congress must regulate medical device repair to protect patients

Over the past 18 months, the Covid-19 pandemic has of course put significant stress on the nation’s healthcare system. Hospitals have been overwhelmed, physicians stretched thin, and supplies have often ran low. All the while, providers have steadily worked hard to ensure their patients remained safe by taking extra steps to purify the air, sterilize equipment, and social distance. But one aspect of hospital preparedness out of providers’ hands could undermine safety precautions: the lack of qualifications of those servicing and repairing ventilators, CT machines, infusion pumps, and many other life-saving medical devices.
Biden got it right on the Right-to-repair conversation by excluding medical devices

In his October 5 commentary (Why the right-to-repair conversation needs to extend further), Lars Thording clearly lays out the challenges for the Right to Repair movement in healthcare as patient safety, cybersecurity, and the need to foster further health care innovation. However, the solution to these challenges should not be forcing the entire industry to succumb to the lowest common denominator. Rather, it should require all service businesses to meet the same safety, quality and regulatory requirements when performing repairs on complex and sensitive medical equipment. These requirements exist in a portion of the service industry and should be applied to all.
Students learning to hack, improve security of hospital medical devices

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The push to protect your personal health information is front and center at the Georgia Cyber Center this week. Students are learning how to hack into medical devices and uncover weak spots in a hospital’s cyber security. “They’re really focused on blocking and tackling right now. How do you secure these medical […]
