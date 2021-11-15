The 100 largest medical device companies in the world

In his October 5 commentary (Why the right-to-repair conversation needs to extend further), Lars Thording clearly lays out the challenges for the Right to Repair movement in healthcare as patient safety, cybersecurity, and the need to foster further health care innovation. However, the solution to these challenges should not be forcing the entire industry to succumb to the lowest common denominator. Rather, it should require all service businesses to meet the same safety, quality and regulatory requirements when performing repairs on complex and sensitive medical equipment. These requirements exist in a portion of the service industry and should be applied to all.

