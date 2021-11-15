It's Not Christmas Yet comedy special set Nov. 20

On Wednesday, December 1, one of our most-desired holiday traditions is poised to arrive: The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas Special!. Getting to this point was not altogether easy. Remember for a moment that NBC canceled the series earlier this year, which led to a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not we’d be getting anything more at all from this world. Then, The Roku Channel swept in and ordered this feature-length movie as a way to keep some of the holiday cheer going. There’s a chance that there could eventually be a season 3 at the channel — which, by the way, you can watch even if you don’t have a Roku device. All you gotta do is visit the link here. The future of the show will depend entirely on the success of the movie, plus some past seasons that are already available at the service.

