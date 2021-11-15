ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Not Christmas Yet comedy special set Nov. 20

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

The Legendary Wid will return to the historic...

www.capegazette.com

churchofjesuschrist.org

The Tabernacle Choir’s Television Special Is 2021 Christmas Concert

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will not perform its traditional Christmas concerts for a public audience in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2021. Instead, choir president Michael O. Leavitt has announced that the December Christmas musical event will be a unique two-hour retrospective television special titled “20 Years of Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir,” featuring Broadway’s Brian Stokes Mitchell as narrator and guest soloist. The television broadcast will be available on PBS and BYUtv.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MySanAntonio

Mariah Carey launches special Christmas-themed 'Mariah Menu' at McDonald's

Mariah Carey is celebrating the holiday season with the launch of the new “Mariah Menu” at McDonald’s, featuring 12 days of different free items with a $1 minimum purchase on the company’s app. Starting Dec. 13, Mariah fans score free treats, which include Carey’s favorite items on the Mickey D’s...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Mariah Carey's New Apple TV+ Christmas Special Sets December Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

Mariah Carey is extending her holiday reign with Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, a new special premiering globally on Friday, Dec. 3. Apple TV+ just released the trailer for its second Carey-fronted Christmas extravaganza, offering a first look at the glittery, golden spectacle. “I can’t not celebrate Christmas with the world,” Carey says — and we thank her for it. In addition to the first and only performance of Carey’s new single “Fall in Love at Christmas,” the special will also feature festive collaborations with Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The self-proclaimed (and scientifically proven) “Queen of Christmas” will even treat us mere...
TV & VIDEOS
wtoc.com

Savannah Comedy Revue‘s 12th annual Comic Battle set for Nov. 13

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some up and coming comics are ready to bring their A-game to the stage in Savannah. They will face off in the Savannah Comedy Revue’s 12th annual Comic Battle this weekend. Comedians from across the Southeast will be competing at the Bay Street Theater on Saturday,...
SAVANNAH, GA
bluemountaineagle.com

Cowboy Christmas Coronation Dinner and Auction set for Nov. 20

JOHN DAY — Grant County’s 2022 Fair and Rodeo Court will be crowned at the annual Cowboy Christmas Coronation Dinner and Auction at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the Trowbridge Pavilion of the Grant County Fairgrounds. The 2022 Fair and Rodeo Court will include Queen Riley Robertson, Princess Raney...
GRANT COUNTY, OR
cbslocal.com

Liam’s List Nov. 12: CBS Adele Special; ‘Belfast’ The Movie; ‘Shame The Devil’ Comedy Special

KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment. British pop siren Adele speaks to Oprah Winfrey about her music and shifting tide in her life that inspired a new album of songs . The new record “30” is due to be released next week and yes it’s true to form heart-tugging, pitch perfect Adele. The Adele special that is both interview and concert airs Sunday at 8pm on CBS.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

OWA’s Christmas festivities begin Nov. 20

FOLEY - OWA is gearing up to begin its Christmas festivities on Saturday, Nov. 20. The property’s 36-foot-tall Christmas tree has been placed and decorated at the main entrance of OWA and overlooks the 14-acre lake and fountain in the center of the property. Decorations have gone up across the destination in preparation for this year’s holiday activities, starting with the 5th annual Tree Lighting ceremony beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 20.
FOLEY, AL
I-95 FM

Here’s When Mainers Can Watch Their Beloved TV Christmas Specials

The holidays just aren't the same without them. Face it... every year right around this time, two things start to rumble around most folks heads. A) When will radio start playing non-stop Christmas music? And B) When will be able to see Rudolph and Frosty and Charlie Brown? If you claim as an adult, to think any other way, you're lying and trying to look cool.
MAINE STATE
Houston Chronicle

Pasadena comedy offers Texas-style Christmas cheer

Southern-fried comedy will have fans “laughing all the way” as Pasadena Little Theatre presents “Dashing Through the Show” on weekends Dec. 3-19. “There are four scenes with all different characters, including the Futrelle sisters from our show ‘Christmas Belles’ last season,” director Julie Owen said. Both plays are the work...
PASADENA, TX
The Cherokeean Herald

Tickets on sale Nov. 22 for CCT’s ‘A Christmas Story’

RUSK – Tickets for the holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” presented next month at Cherokee Civic Theatre, go on sale Monday, Nov. 22. The play – directed by Judy Faye Garner and produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois – is based on the 1963 motion picture of the same name.
RUSK, TX
The Spokesman-Review

Stage listings for Nov. 19-26 – Thanksgiving Eve Comedy Bash, ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical,’ ‘Rent’ and ‘Seussical the Musical’

Jay Pharoah – Jay Pharoah is an actor and standup comedian. The six-season “SNL” alum is well-known for his stellar impressions of President Barack Obama, Jay Z, Denzel Washington, Kanye West and many others. Pharoah also made a splash with his memorable character principal Daniel Frye based on Pharoah’s actual high school principal. Saturday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$40. (509) 318-9998.
SPOKANE, WA
cartermatt.com

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Watch the trailer for the Christmas Special!

On Wednesday, December 1, one of our most-desired holiday traditions is poised to arrive: The Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Christmas Special!. Getting to this point was not altogether easy. Remember for a moment that NBC canceled the series earlier this year, which led to a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not we’d be getting anything more at all from this world. Then, The Roku Channel swept in and ordered this feature-length movie as a way to keep some of the holiday cheer going. There’s a chance that there could eventually be a season 3 at the channel — which, by the way, you can watch even if you don’t have a Roku device. All you gotta do is visit the link here. The future of the show will depend entirely on the success of the movie, plus some past seasons that are already available at the service.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Reno 911!: Paramount+ Announces Comedy Series Special (Watch)

Reno 911! fans will have a special treat this holiday season. A special edition of the mockumentary comedy series is set for release just before Christmas. Reno 911!: The Hunt for QANON will arrive on December 23rd on the Paramount+ streaming service. Reno 911! debuted on Comedy Central in 2003...
TV SERIES
Duncan Banner

Charis’ 6th Annual Comedy and Coffee fundraiser set for Nov. 11

A local non-profit striving to meet community needs through providing resources and classes will continue on its mission with its upcoming annual fundraiser. The Charis Center will kick off their 6th Annual Comedy and Coffee fundraiser at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Simmons Center. Charis, Greek for...
DUNCAN, OK
Woodward News

Opening Night for Crystal Christmas set for Saturday, Nov. 20

Excitement and surprises are in store for attendants at the 26th annual Crystal Christmas located at Crystal Beach Park in Woodward. There is a new layout for activities and displays, in addition to new parking and shopping locations. Crew members and members of the Crystal Christmas Committee have been working since September to set up this year’s light show with Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 20.
WOODWARD, OK

