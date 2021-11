The 2021 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series heads to France for the Internationaux de France this weekend. The French Grand Prix is the next step in the international figure skating schedule, coming off NHK Trophy in Japan, which saw Vincent Zhou take silver. This weekend, we’ll see Jason Brown of the United States in action on the men’s side along with Starr Andrews, Mariah Bell and Karen Chen on the women’s side. This weekend’s coverage will vary in availability depending on the day. Live coverage will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock while Sunday’s recap coverage on TV will be available via NBC, fuboTV and Peacock.

