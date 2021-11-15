'Memories of Murder': The Greatest Crime Thriller of Our Generation

"Ragdoll, a new thriller executive produced by AMC+ and Sid Gentle Films Ltd. (Killing Eve), follows Rose, Detective Inspector Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira), and Detective Constable Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale) as they track down the person behind the gruesome crime," says Kristen Reid. "After the discovery of the Ragdoll corpse—the cheeky nickname given to the amalgamation of six corpses sewn together —the team receives a sinister message from the killer, naming the next six victims. The final name on the list is none other than DS Rose. Dark and dramatic, Ragdoll feels like it comes directly in the wake of the current cultural obsession with true crime that’s taken over media in the past few years. Documentaries and podcasts recounting graphic murders and sexual assaults flood their respective markets and have made us so desensitized to the true horrors that have been committed, usually against women. Ragdoll, although fully fictional, is paced like these familiar true crime exposés. Each of the three episodes provided for review ends on a reveal and a cliffhanger, begging for the audience to keep watching, even if it feels like it’s happening out of pure necessity and not willful motivation. In a moment of self-awareness, a character prefaces a suggestion with, 'Stop me if this is too podcast-y but…' Hale has even said her love of true crime media led her towards this role. For those like myself who see the true crime genre as potentially exploitative depending on the care given to the subject, this connection feels just a bit crass. Ragdoll verges on pulpy and should be watched purely for entertainment; to consume a retelling of true tragedies in the same way as a dramatized series like this diminishes the world-shattering effects whatever story we’re casually listening to on a podcast. Of course, murder and crime have always been a booming genre for film and television, but there’s something unsettling about Ragdoll’s insistence to be included in the true crime conversation. Perhaps that comes from the series’ wavering and inconsistent tone."

