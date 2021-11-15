ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Fauci: Fully Vaxed Families Can Feel Comfortable During Holiday Gatherings

By jsalinas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chief White House medical adviser is striking a hopeful note for families planning to...

Comments / 11

rwoods55
3d ago

Never stopped having a normal Thanksgiving or Christmas or any other get together for that matter.

Reply(1)
10
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what your family should do for Thanksgiving

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a good feeling about Thanksgiving, assuming families are vaccinated. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday at a Bipartisan Policy Center event that families can feel good about the forthcoming holiday if they’re vaccinated, according to The Hill. “If...
SOCIETY
deseret.com

Is the COVID pandemic over? Dr. Fauci says the end is near

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus pandemic is about to end — as long as everyone keeps fighting against the coronavirus. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a Bipartisan Policy Center event Monday that the pandemic is not permanent and that it will end eventually — if everyone does their part, according to The Hill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says This Is When We Can Put COVID "In the Rearview Mirror"

Thanks to its many twists and turns, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it supremely difficult to gauge when we might actually be able to declare it over. Now, as the national level of new infections has begun to plateau at a relatively high level after months of decline, some are growing concerned that the winter months could see the virus rebound again. The whiplash effect caused by case numbers surging and retreating has made people more anxious than ever to know exactly when we can finally call it quits on the pandemic. And according to Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID advisor, we still have a while to go before we can realistically put COVID behind us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 5 Things Every Parent Should Hear

There's a very good chance that COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 will be available late next week, as the CDC is scheduled to review its viability. With some polls showing hesitancy among certain parents, and the "more transmissible" Delta variant stalking kids, the urgency is rising. Here to address your concerns is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who appeared on CNN with Don Lemon and spoke with Axios about vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11. Read on for five points that could save your child's life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
KIDS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says we won’t need masks forever

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that we won’t need to wear face masks forever and that the end is in sight. Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that masks will become unnecessary in the future to fight off COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Many Americans Plan to Be COVID-Cautious During Holiday Gatherings: Survey

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. With the holiday season fast approaching and millions of Americans now vaccinated against COVID-19, celebrations could look vastly different compared to the scaled-back or canceled holiday celebrations of 2020. However, a new national survey of about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Fauci encourages vaccinated Americans to 'feel good' about spending holidays with family and friends

WASHINGTON — The holiday season is approaching and, with it, a fresh round of pandemic-related anxiety. After two years of living cautiously, many Americans are ready to live normally again, which in the coming weeks might mean watching Thanksgiving Day football on the couch with distant cousins or attending an office Christmas party — and this time, not on Zoom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Fauci on the holidays

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans who are fully vaccinated should feel good about spending time with vaccinated family members over the holidays. Many public health experts are also urging vaccinated adults to get booster shots.
PUBLIC HEALTH

