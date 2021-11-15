ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Exclusive-Engine No. 1 partner leaves hedge fund after successful challenge of Exxon

BOSTON (Reuters) -Engine No. 1's head of active engagement Charlie Penner, who conceived and quarterbacked this year's successful board challenge at Exxon Mobil Corp that stunned the corporate world, is leaving the sustainability-focused hedge fund. Penner, a partner at Engine No. 1, has informed the firm that he is...

