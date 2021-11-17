ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Educational Development Corporation to Present at the 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17th & 18th in Dallas, TX

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tulsa, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Educational Development Corporation(NASDAQ: EDUC) ("EDC", or the "Company"), today announced that Craig White, President and Chief Executive Officer and Heather Cobb, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer will present at the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Dallas, TX
Business
State
Oklahoma State
Tulsa, OK
Business
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Orgy of violence': Dutch police open fire on rioters

Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city's mayor called it "an orgy of violence." Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations were underway to establish if...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partners Capital#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Educ#Edc#Ideasconferences Comand#Allianz Global Investors#Nfj Investment Group#Ariel Investments#Aristotle Capital Boston#Fidelity Investments#Gamco Investors#Great Lakes Advisors#Llc#Grt Capital Partners#Hodges Capital Management#Keeley Teton Advisors#Perritt Capital M
NBC News

Prosecution rests in Theranos trial, one fraud charge dropped

The government rested its fraud case against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Friday, and her lawyers swiftly moved to undercut parts of the prosecution’s case. One of the 12 fraud counts was immediately dismissed, the result of an earlier error by prosecutors. The defense had previously asked the government to submit a list of the specific Theranos diagnostic tests for which the patient witnesses allege they received mistaken results.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy