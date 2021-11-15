ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Appoints Renee B. Booth and Michiko Kurahashi to Its Board

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, announced the appointment, effective January 1, 2022, of two new independent members to its Board of Directors, Dr. Renee B....

