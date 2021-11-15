ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Copper Announces Final Two Holes from Superior Drill Program

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - US Copper Corp (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C73) ("US Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the final 2 drill holes...

www.streetinsider.com

