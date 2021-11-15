Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Delays SEC Filings Pending Board-Initiated Review of Certain Allegations Regarding Inaccurate Disclosures

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) is pleased to announce the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering of 1,000,000 units at a price to the public of US$10.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of two American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and one warrant to purchase one ADS. Each ADS offered represents 7 ordinary shares of AHI. The warrants will be exercisable immediately, expire three years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of US$5.52 per ADS. The ADSs and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AHI" on November 19, 2021 and the warrants will not be listed for trading. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be US$10.5 million.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO