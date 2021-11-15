ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Delays SEC Filings Pending Board-Initiated Review of Certain Allegations Regarding Inaccurate Disclosures

 5 days ago

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday Future" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, filed a Form 12b-25 notifying the SEC that it...

StreetInsider.com

Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Announces Filing of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), the parent of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. ("Strong Global Entertainment") announced today that the Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of common shares of Strong Global Entertainment. The number of shares and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) Prices 1M Share IPO at $10.50/sh

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) is pleased to announce the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering of 1,000,000 units at a price to the public of US$10.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of two American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and one warrant to purchase one ADS. Each ADS offered represents 7 ordinary shares of AHI. The warrants will be exercisable immediately, expire three years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of US$5.52 per ADS. The ADSs and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AHI" on November 19, 2021 and the warrants will not be listed for trading. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be US$10.5 million.
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Faraday Future Delays Q3 Earnings Filing to Look Into Claims of Inaccurate Disclosures

Pre-production electric vehicle company Faraday Future said on Monday that it's delaying its third-quarter financial filing, and investigating "allegations of inaccurate disclosures." The delay follows a J Capital Research equity research report in early October in which analysts accused Faraday Future of fabricating their vehicle reservation numbers, among other issues.
HANFORD, CA
electrek.co

Faraday Future delays SEC filings amid internal review of short seller allegations

EV startup Faraday Future recently notified the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it is unable to file multiple reports pertaining to the third fiscal quarter of 2021. Faraday Future states the reason for the delay is due to a special committee performing an independent internal review into allegations made by a noted “short seller” in early October.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Faraday Future is lower after delayed filing, Wedbush downgrade

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE -3.1%) trades lower after the company disclosed late yesterday that it was unable to file its SEC Form 10-Q while a special board committee investigates allegations of inaccurate reporting. Faraday Future did reiterate that it remains on track to deliver the first FF 91s to users in July of 2022.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Faraday Future stock gets downgrade on 'uncertainty' around disclosures

Analyst Dan Ives at Wedbush on Tuesday lowered his rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. to the equivalent of hold, due to "uncertainty at a pivotal moment," he said in a note. Electric-car startup Faraday Future, which became public through a SPAC deal in July, said late Monday it was delaying regulatory filings while a board of directors' committee reviews allegations of "inaccurate disclosures." That's a "clear risk that changes the Faraday story for the near-term," Ives said. "The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears," he said. Ives is one of three analysts following the stock, according to FactSet. At the time of its debut on the Nasdaq, Faraday Future said its its luxury electric crossover FF 91 was coming to market next year.
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Faraday Future Declines to Comment on Shanxi Car Plant Rumor

(Yicai Global) Nov. 16 -- Faraday Future, a pre-production US electric car startup founded by Chinese entrepreneur Jia Yueting, declined to comment on speculation it plans to build a production base in China’s northern Shanxi province. The Nasdaq-listed firm’s public relations department told Yicai Global that it had nothing to...
BUSINESS
editorials24.com

SEC Files Action Against Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon Regarding Mirror Protocol – Editorials 24

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced an action against Terraform Labs, the company behind the design of the Terra blockchain, and its co-founder and CEO Do Kwon. The SEC is seeking an order for Kwon to comply with a series of subpoenas he has failed to address. The investigative subpoenas seek Kwon’s testimony and the production of documents from Terraform Labs.
BUSINESS
Business Wire

Faraday Future Receives Certificate of Occupancy (“COO”) for its Hanford Manufacturing Plant, Completes Second Production Milestone

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it received the Certificate of Occupancy for the major manufacturing area of its Hanford, Calif. manufacturing plant, delivered personally by Francisco Ramirez, Mayor of Hanford. The completed portion of the plant will be used to assemble the final group of pre-production builds of the ultimate intelligent techluxury FF 91 EV, engineered and designed with superior craftsmanship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carscoops

Are Faraday Future’s Best Days Already Behind It?

The EV boom can sometimes feel a little similar to the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s. We’re constantly being told about exciting new entrants to to the market, and investors seem happy to pile on on those companies before they’ve made so much as a single production-ready car. So...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Compass Diversified (CODI) Subsidiary 5.11 Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

5.11 ABR Corp. ("5.11"), a Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) subsidiary, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. 5.11 intends to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "VXI."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group's (HCI) TypTap Insurance Group Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) today announced that its majority owned subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Group, Inc., has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the proposed initial public offering of TypTap's common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") to enter...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Eos Energy Enterprises, For: Nov 17 Filed by: RILEY BRYANT R

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. This Form 4 is being filed jointly by B. Riley Financial, Inc. ("BRF"), BRF Investments, LLC ("BRFI"),...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EverQuote, Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: DENINGER PAUL F

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

In Post-GameStop Reform Push, SEC Seeks More Stock-Lending Disclosure

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving to bring greater transparency to the securities-lending market, where short-selling hedge funds borrow shares to bet against companies’ stocks. A new rule proposed by the SEC on Thursday would require firms that lend securities to report data on each loan to an oversight...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL For: Nov 17 Filed by: WOLFE TIMOTHY J

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
POLITICS

