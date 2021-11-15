ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch: Wisconsin basketball vs. Providence

By Wade Flavion
 3 days ago
On Monday night, Wisconsin basketball will match up against the Providence Friars at the Kohl Center in the opening contest of the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences.

The Badgers are coming off of two straight victories against St. Francis Brooklyn and Green Bay, but this young Wisconsin team has yet to face a test like Providence. Both of Wisconsin’s victories came by more than 23 points, against teams that are winless so far this season.

This game has the potential to be a phenomenal early-season matchup to watch, as the new-look Badgers will try to take down the undefeated Providence Friars.

How to watch:

Matchup: Providence Friars at Wisconsin Badgers

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

When: Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at 8 p.m. CST

Where to watch: FS1

  • Announcers:
  • Play-by-Play: Kevin Kugler
  • Analyst: Bill Raftery

Where to stream: Fox Sports App or foxsports.com

Where to listen: Badger Sports Network on the iHeartRadio app or Sirius Satellite Radio XM 195

  • Announcers:
  • Play-by-Play: Matt Lepay
  • Analyst: Mike Lucas

