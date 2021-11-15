ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Exclusive: Exxon launches sale of shale gas properties in Texas

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil on Monday launched a sale of its oil and gas properties in the first major U.S. shale field, a spokesperson confirmed, as part of a portfolio reshuffling to focus on more lucrative assets. The top U.S. oil producer set a goal three years ago...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

ExxonMobil eyes Barnett shale sale: press

The US major wants to raise $15bn from divestments over the next three years. ExxonMobil has launched the sale of its oil and gas assets in the Barnett shale, Reuters reported on November 16 citing a company spokesperson. The US major wants to raise $15bn from divestments over the next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenwichTime

ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Sale Process of Texas Gas Properties

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM initiated the process to divest its natural gas properties in the Barnett shale field in northeast Texas, per a report by Reuters. The move is part of ExxonMobil's plans to restructure its portfolio to focus on more productive assets. About three years ago, the company set a target to make $15 billion from asset divestments to reduce debt. XOM offered several U.S. and international assets for sale as fuel prices recovered from the pandemic-induced crisis.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
Arkansas State
naturalgasworld.com

Gas-to-power breakthrough made in Texas

NET Power said it has delivered zero-emission power to the Texas grid. Energy company NET Power on November 16 said it made a technological breakthrough by putting zero-emission electricity derived from natural gas on the Texas grid. NET Power, owned in part by energy services company McDermott International, a low-carbon...
TEXAS STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Firms consider sale of US shale gas pipeline: press

The Gulf Coast Express pipeline carries gas from the Permian shale basin. Investment firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and midstream company Targa Resources are mulling the sale of their minority stake in the Gulf Coast Express natural gas pipeline, the Reuters news service reported November 15. The 530-mile Gulf Coast Express...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Exclusive-Engine No. 1 partner leaves hedge fund after successful challenge of Exxon

BOSTON (Reuters) -Engine No. 1's head of active engagement Charlie Penner, who conceived and quarterbacked this year's successful board challenge at Exxon Mobil Corp that stunned the corporate world, is leaving the sustainability-focused hedge fund. Penner, a partner at Engine No. 1, has informed the firm that he is resigning,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Gas#Natural Gas#Exxon Mobil Corporation#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#British
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Exxon in Talks to Build Fourth Oil Production Rig for Guyana

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil is in discussions with Dutch contractor SBM Offshore NV to build a fourth multibillion-dollar production unit to develop its Guyana oil discoveries, two people close to the negotiations said. The talks include the potential for some future platform assembly in Guyana, the people said. Guyana...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

India's Reliance exits US shale gas biz

Reliance has signed an agreement with Delaware-based Ensign Operating III to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas. India’s Reliance Industries has exited the US shale gas business, it said on November 8 in a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

MicroSectors™ Launches Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETNs

On Tuesday, REX Shares, LLC (“REX”) announced the launch of two new MicroSectors Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) issued by Bank of Montreal (BMO) linked to the Solactive MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index (SOLOILT). The MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production 3x Leveraged ETNs (OILU) and the MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production -3x Inverse Leveraged ETNs (OILD) will start trading today on NYSE Arca.
INDUSTRY
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Brazil
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 26-billion-cubic-foot weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 26 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 12. IHS Markit had forecast an increase of 24 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.644 trillion cubic feet, down 310 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 81 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded up by 13.4 cents, or 2.8%, at $4.95 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.961 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whbc.com

Utica Shale Still Putting a Lot of Gas Into Transmission Lines

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Horizontal drilling in the Utica Shale has been going on in Ohio for ten years. And despite some hiccups from COVID...
UTICA, OH
AOL Corp

Crypto comes to NYC real estate: $29M property offered exclusively in Bitcoin

Slowly but surely, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is being used to purchase everyday items like coffee and cars — and now, real estate is also joining the party. The first commercial property in New York is being put on the market for digital coin. Magnum Real Estate Group is selling three retail condos complete with a fully rented-out retail bottom floor in Manhattan’s upper East side for $29 million — but will only accept Bitcoin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbs4local.com

El Paso has highest gas prices in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at the pump. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.07 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.42,...
TEXAS STATE
ABQJournal

Topgolf property buyer, sale price made public

The property housing Albuquerque’s Topgolf location sold below the list price last month to a Nevada-based limited liability corporation, according to the broker representing the buyer. Ami Meng, transaction manager for real estate brokerage Marcus & Millichap, told the Journal the property was sold in October to an entity known...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sanantoniopost.com

Reliance Industries subsidiary signs agreement to sell assets in Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) owned step-down subsidiary Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP (REUHLP) on Monday announced the signing of agreements with Ensign Operating III, LLC for the sale of its upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas in the United States of America (USA).
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy