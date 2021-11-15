.NET 6 now available for RHEL and OpenShift

Our launch event is over. In case you missed it, you can watch the keynote on YouTube. I am really excited to announce that we’ve reached general availability for Visual Studio 2022 and .NET 6, both of which are now available for download. Visual Studio 2022 will help you go from idea to code faster than ever. Developer productivity and quality-of-life improvements are at the heart of Visual Studio 2022, and we’re excited for you to try it out. Simply put, Visual Studio 2022 will let you bring your ideas to life.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO