.NET 6 now available for RHEL and OpenShift

AWS Customers Worldwide Now Gain Ability to Accelerate Data-Driven Business Outcomes Through Self-Service Analytics and Data Science. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation company, today announced that the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform is now available in the AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of third-party offerings that makes it easy for customers to purchase and deploy software and services that run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS customers can take advantage of Alteryx’s unified platform, including Alteryx Designer and Alteryx Server, to automate complex analytics and accelerate digital transformation while streamlining procurement and consolidating billing.
Comments / 0