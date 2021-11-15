ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Dumps 5% as Large Holders to Offer 50M Shares

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholders Approve Merger with an affiliate of The Jordan Company

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that its stockholders approved the proposed merger of Echo and Einstein Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Einstein MidCo, LLC ("Parent"), a Delaware limited liability company and an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P., a global private equity firm, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 9, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Merger Sub and Parent. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into Echo, with Echo surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger").
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi#Softbank Group#Sofi Rrb#Streetinsider Premium#Sofi Technologies#Softbank Group Corp#Silver Lake Partners#Red Crow Capital#Llc#Chachacha Spac 5#Barclays
StreetInsider.com

Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 9,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bnccorp, Inc. (BNCC) Declares $6.00 Special Dividend; 14.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bnccorp, Inc. (OTC: BNCC) declared a special dividend of $6.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

111, Inc. (YI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41). Revenue for the quarter came in at $519.33 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on 111, Inc. (YI) click here.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ondas Holdings Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: Kantor Stewart

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Impinj Inc (PI) PT Raised to $95 at Canaccord Genuity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the price target on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) to $95.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Impinj reported...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CDW (CDW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.50; 1.1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 23, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Prices 10M Share Stock Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by the Company to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $318 million or approximately $365 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Tigress Financial Partners Starts Paya Holdings (PAYA) at Buy

Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth initiates coverage on Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) with a Buy rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (ALOR) Opens at $10.08

Today's IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: ALORU) (NASDAQ: ALOR) opened for trading at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING) Opens at $10.10

Today's IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZINGU) (NASDAQ: ZING) opened for trading at $10.10 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Zendesk's (ZEN) Takeover of Momentive (MNTV) Looks DOA

It is looking increasingly likely that Zendesk's (NYSE: ZEN) deal to acquire Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) is dead on arrival. Shares ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Announces $150M Share Buyback

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, announced today that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy