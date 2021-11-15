ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Outrage as dramatic LPGA classic gets no live TV coverage

By Jason Daniels
GolfWRX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust four days ago, we reported on the tense and exciting conclusion to the LPGA season, the final two tournaments sure to decide the Rolex rankings number one and alongside that, the Player of the Year. As the Pelican Women’s Championship came to a dramatic close, viewers at home...

www.golfwrx.com

Comments / 3

Related
golfmagic.com

LPGA Tour legend on Lexi Thompson: "Nothing will make her quit trying"

LPGA Tour legend Judy Rankin believes nothing will stop Lexi Thompson from trying to win again on the LPGA Tour despite yet another near-miss on the circuit last weekend. Thompson was seemingly handed the Pelican Women's Championship on Sunday when World No.1 Nelly Korda triple-bogeyed the penultimate hole to fall two shots behind.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It’s such a weird rule’: Korda sisters question LPGA award neither of them is eligible to win

By nearly every measurement, Nelly Korda has had a banner 2021. Three LPGA titles, including a major. Gold medal at the Tokyo Games. World No. 1. But there’s one accolade she’s guaranteed not to collect this year: the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average — even though with just two events remaining in the season, Korda’s 69.074 average is tops on tour.
GOLF
GolfWRX

How does Lexi Thompson solve her putting woes? – GolfWRXers discuss

At the LPGA Pelican Championship, Lexi Thompson suffered a putting meltdown in the closing stages for an all too familiar crushing loss. The 26-year-old held a two-shot lead with two to play on Sunday before missing a 3-foot putt for par on 17 and then a 4-foot putt for the win on 18. Lexi then stuck her approach on the first playoff hole to 5-feet but missed yet again to hand the trophy to the World Number One, Nelly Korda.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Palmer
Golf Digest

We think we’ve found Nelly Korda’s No. 1 fan, and it’s actually a fellow tour pro

There’s a lot on the line this week for Nelly Korda at the Pelican Women’s Championship, the penultimate event of the 2021 LPGA Tour season. The 23-year-old is in a close race with Jin Young Ko for Rolex Player of the Year honors, trailing 176-161 in points. Impressively, Korda has risen to the occasion, shooting a third-round 63 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., to grab a share of the 54-hole lead with Lexi Thompson at 16 under par entering Sunday’s final round. A win will earn Korda 30 points (Ko is also in the mix at nine under in a tied for 11th).
GOLF
Golf.com

How an LPGA star withdrew — and made almost 4 times as much Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda, last week at the Pelican Women’s Championship, took 263 strokes and won $262,500 as the winner. Her opponents in a playoff — Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim — also hit 263 shots, and they brought home $123,183 each for tying for second. Hannah Green? She...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Rory McIlroy explains split with Pete Cowen and ‘return’ to Michael Bannon

After struggling at The Open Championship and the Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy decided to go back to his longtime coach Michael Bannon, splitting with Pete Cowen. At this week’s European Tour finale, McIlroy spoke about his recent decision to switch coaches prior to his start at the DP World Tour Championship.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Hot potato Houston Open | Four-lady playoff | Phil

The middle of November saw the first snows descend onto the lawns of our neighborhood. The flakes did not linger and were gone with the afternoon’s sun. The unraked leaves again showed their colors, and the grey skies foretold the difficulty of the coming months. Against this backdrop, four golf...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Live Tv#Michelle Wie#Rolex#The Cactus Tour#The European Tour#Scandinavian Mixed#Pelican#Johnint
GolfWRX

PXG introduces all-new 0211 Z clubs for beginners and occasional golfers

PXG has unveiled its latest line of clubs, the all-new 0211 Z family, which is targeted at beginner golfers and those who occasionally play the game in design to both improve their play and make the sport more enjoyable. Designed as a 10-piece full bag, the new PXG 0211 Z...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Why Nelly Korda has hired a new swing coach despite season of dominance

Even though she is currently in the midst of her best season as a professional golfer, Nelly Korda recently brought in a new swing coach. As the AP reported, Korda brought in Jamie Mulligan a few weeks ago, and it paid immediate dividends as she just won her fourth LPGA victory of the season last week at the Pelican Women’s Championship.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Sunday’s Phil Mickelson News

Few golfers in history, if any, have dominated the PGA’s Champions Tour like Phil Mickelson has so far in his career. Mickelson, 51, has been absolutely crushing it on the Champions Tour. He’s been close to unbeatable throughout his first six starts on the tour. Sunday, Mickelson won his fourth...
GOLF
detroitsportsnation.com

Tiger Woods is reportedly going to attempt a comeback

Just when many thought we had seen the great Tiger Woods golf for the last time, it sounds like he is not quite ready to put away his clubs. According to Woods’ good buddy, Justin Thomas, Tiger is going to attempt a comeback to professional golf. During a recent episode...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Tiger’s niece gets engaged to a celebrity golfer, Phil Mickelson’s new NFL BFF and the most clever golf Halloween costumes you (probably) didn’t see

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’re truly thankful for Ted Lasso. No, I’ve never watched a single episode of the TV show, but it has provided the easiest Halloween costume ever in case I’m ever required to wear a Halloween costume again. Basically, I would just wear what I wear to work (in case I’m ever required to go into work again) and then just put on/draw a fake mustache. Boom. Piece of cake. In the meantime, I wore a Wake Forest cap, which allowed me to say to anyone who asked that I was dressed as another leader of men, Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson, who has the Demon Deacons 8-0 and in the top 10 for the first time in program history. And I did this as the crowds returned to my block this year and I handed out some 1,500 pieces of candy:
NFL
PGA Tour

Justin Thomas announces he’s engaged

Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR) Justin Thomas announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski, a mainstay in his galleries on the PGA TOUR, on the “No Laying Up” podcast. The hour-long interview was almost over when Thomas started going into his...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Announces Major Personal News

This year has been very kind to Jordan Spieth. Not only is he back in the top 10 for the first time in more than three years, he recently welcomed a new member to his family. On Thursday afternoon, Spieth announced the birth of his first child. He posted a photo of his baby’s hand on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiance Of Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne

Earlier this week, Cheyenne Woods, the niece of golf legend Tiger Woods, announced that she’s engaged. Cheyenne Woods has been dating New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks since 2020. After spending a little over a year together, the happy couple decided to take that next step. Woods posted a picture...
MLB
Golf.com

‘What a ridiculous rule’: Renowned coach rips PGA Tour’s newest rules tweak

The PGA Tour recently informed players about a tweak coming to its rules book in 2022, but not everyone is a fan of the change. In an email to players and caddies, first reported by Brian Wacker, the Tour detailed its changes to yardage books and green-reading materials that will be put in place beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy