Digital advertising startup set to be acquired by publicly traded firm

Weta Digital the digital visual effects company that has won several Academy Awards and BAFTAs and was founded by Peter Jackson, Richard Taylor, and Jamie Selkirk back in 1993 is being acquired by Unity the company behind the Unity games engine. Weta Digital has been responsible for creating the special effects for a wealth of films including the Lord of the Rings trilogy, King Kong, Avatar, Deadpool 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Jungle Book and many more. The company is named after the New Zealand wētā, one of the world’s largest insects, which is also featured in the logo above.

