Dallas, TX

Digital advertising startup set to be acquired by publicly traded firm

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

A Dallas startup is set to become part...

pymnts

Digital Identity Firm GBG Acquires Acuant For $736M

The digital identity firm GBG has reached an agreement to acquire the identify verification provider Acuant in a cash-free, debt-free $736 million deal that brings together two leaders in the global digital identity sector. “A long-time partner, Acuant has a product suite that is a natural complement to GBG’s existing...
BUSINESS
The Drum

The Trade Desk embraces CTV advertising with Peacock partnership

Tech company The Trade Desk has added NBCUniversal’s on-demand streaming service Peacock to its connected TV platform, affording advertisers access to a trove of premium movies and shows. Marketers will be able to buy ad space alongside hit programs such as The Office and Parks and Recreation, not to mention...
BUSINESS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
Inman.com

Mortgage tech startup SimpleNexus to be acquired by nCino for $1.2B

Mortgage technology provider SimpleNexus has agreed to be acquired by cloud banking solutions developer nCino Inc., in a $1.2 billion deal that will expand nCino’s capabilities to serve the U.S. point-of-sale mortgage market. SimpleNexus provides services to more than 41,000 mortgage loan originators who work at upwards of 300 independent...
SMALL BUSINESS
neworleanscitybusiness.com

Security firm ADT to acquire Sunpro Solar of Mandeville

Florida-based security company ADT says it has reached an agreement to acquire Sunpro Solar of Mandeville in an $825 million cash-and-stock transaction. ADT will rebrand Sunpro to ADT Solar and enter the rooftop solar business to offer its customers security and solar powered homes, a news release said. “Residential solar...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Forbes

R.I.P. Digital Advertising: Customer Acquisition Is Now A CX Game

As Evolv AI co-founder and CEO, Michael’s 20+ years in ecommerce & retail translates into a passion for value-based innovation & thinking. Paid search ad spend is expected to top $137 billion by 2022 (paywall), according to Statista, indicating that many brands believe it's critical to their customer acquisition strategy. As of 2019, Google Ads holds 37.2% of the digital advertising market followed by Facebook PPC with 19.6%. These stats added up to a combined 56.8% market share, which may be even higher today.
INTERNET
finextra.com

Opportun acquires US neobank Digit

Just weeks after withdrawing its application for a US bank charter, consumer lender Opportun has agreed a $213 million deal to acquire neobank Digit. Founded in 2013, Digit provides its 600,000 paying members with personalised savings, investing and banking tools. The stock and shares deal creates a business with a...
BUSINESS
#Startup#Digital Advertising#Management Software#Software Company#Richardson
beckershospitalreview.com

Kaufman Hall acquires healthcare real estate firm

Kaufman Hall has acquired national advisory firm Healthcare Real Estate Capital, which focuses on the healthcare and higher education real estate capital markets sectors. Kaufman Hall's consultative, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets services paired with HRE Capital's execution skills in real estate capital markets will significantly help participants in both fields, HRE Capital Founder E. Hunter Beebe said in a Nov. 15 news release.
ECONOMY
enr.com

Hilti Acquires Startup Fieldwire in $300M Deal

In a move that broadly expands its presence in the construction software space, Schaan, Liechtenstein-based tool manufacturer Hilti has announced that it will acquire San Francisco building trades software maker Fieldwire for $300 million. Other terms of the deal were not disclosed. Fieldwire, founded in 2013, has built a sizable...
ECONOMY
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Richland IT support startup acquired by Utah company

Years after a Richland entrepreneur launched a business and grew it into an established IT support provider, a Utah company has acquired it, transforming Elevate into Executech. The service will stay local, all jobs will remain, and the former CEO of Elevate, Paul Carlisle, is proud to report that each...
UTAH STATE
martechseries.com

Marketing and Communications Agency Hahn Public Acquires Data Science and Analytics Firm

Austin-based marketing and communications firm Hahn Public has acquired Statistical Vision, a Houston-based data science and analytics firm to support clients with predictive business forecasting tools. The acquisition expands Hahn Public to a 48-person agency with combined revenues of more than $10 million annually. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...
BUSINESS
expressnews.com

LegalZoom acquires San Antonio tech firm

Online legal-assistance firm LegalZoom said it’s acquiring Earth Class Mail, a San Antonio firm that digitizes and manages postal mail for businesses, for $63 million. The California company plans to add Earth Class Mail’s Virtual Mailbox to its offerings. “As the digital economy continues to fuel new business growth and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sportspromedia.com

FuboTV acquires computer vision startup Edisin.ai

Edisin.ai tracks and identifies athletes and on-field objects. FuboTV wants to increase non-subscription revenues. Acquisition will aid betting and interactive gaming products. US-based sports streaming service FuboTV has acquired Indian artificial intelligence (AI) startup Edisn.ai to strengthen attempts to generate non-subscription revenues and deepen engagement with its viewers. The New...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Digital Agency Bounteous Acquires QSR Specialist Hathway

Bounteous, a digital innovation partner for brands, has acquired Hathway, a digital growth partner for top quick-service restaurant (QSR) and convenience store brands. The combination looks to provide additional capabilities, offerings, talent and depth for both Bounteous and Hathway clients. Bounteous, which already has restaurant and convenience store clients, including...
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Chroma acquires color concentrate firm J. Meyer

WEST POINT, Pa.—Chroma Color Corp.'s acquisition streak has continued with the purchase of J. Meyer & Sons Inc., a maker of color masterbatch concentrates for the medical and pharmaceutical markets. West Point, Pa.-based J. Meyer traces its history to 1883, when it was founded as a toy importer from Germany....
WEST POINT, PA
GeekyGadgets

Unity acquiring Weta Digital for $1.6 billion

Weta Digital the digital visual effects company that has won several Academy Awards and BAFTAs and was founded by Peter Jackson, Richard Taylor, and Jamie Selkirk back in 1993 is being acquired by Unity the company behind the Unity games engine. Weta Digital has been responsible for creating the special effects for a wealth of films including the Lord of the Rings trilogy, King Kong, Avatar, Deadpool 2, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Jungle Book and many more. The company is named after the New Zealand wētā, one of the world’s largest insects, which is also featured in the logo above.
BUSINESS
businessobserverfl.com

Prominent IT firm acquired by $180M Virginia company

TAMPA — IT Authorities, a Tampa IT firm that generated $33.7 million in gross revenue as recently as 2018, has been acquired by Fairfax, Va.-based WidePoint Corp., which specializes in mobile and telecom lifecycle management solutions, as well as digital billing and analytics. Tampa-based Hyde Park Capital Advisors LLC, according...
TAMPA, FL
martechseries.com

BuzzAR, A Metaverse Startup in Singapore Acquires The Cooking Game VR

BuzzAR, a recognition tech company in Singapore run by game veterans, Ken Lim and Bell Beh, is transitioning to join Facebook (or Meta) in the co-creation of a metaverse ecosystem. BuzzAR announces that it has acquired The Cooking Game VR, a Facebook Oculus Spotlight virtual reality (VR) simulation game. Following...
BUSINESS
Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

