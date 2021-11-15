ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Closer: Let’s talk about Dave Chappelle

By Mike Geeter
blac.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me preface everything I’m about to say by stating that I am a comedian, writer, and father of four. My life is about words, the intention of words, and the power words can carry. I am keenly aware of how tone and inflection can take a sentence from an uninspired...

www.blac.media

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle’s High School Delays Theater Renaming After Possible Student Protest Over ‘The Closer’

A planned Nov. 23 ceremony to rename the Duke Ellington School of the Arts high school theater after Dave Chappelle was postponed by several months in light of potential student protests related to the comedian’s latest Netflix special, The Closer. In a statement posted to its website on Friday, the D.C. public school — which Chappelle graduated from in 1991 — announced that it would be moving forward with its planned theater renaming on April 22, 2022, five months after it was originally scheduled. “As a learning institution that champions inclusivity, diversity, equity and belonging, we care deeply about protecting the well-being...
EDUCATION
Primetimer

Report: Dave Chappelle's "Some of my best friends are trans" Daphne Dorman story from The Closer doesn't hold up

Journalist and You're Wrong About podcast co-host Michael Hobbes delved into Chappelle's claim that Dorman, whom he mentioned in 2019's Sticks and Stones special, committed suicide after being bullied on social media after defending the comedian. In The Closer, Chappelle said "the trans community dragged that b*tch all over Twitter. For days, they was going in on her, and she was holding her own ’cause she’s funny. But six days after that wonderful night I described to you my friend Daphne killed herself.” Hobbes says Chappelle is "making a serious accusation. Blaming a specific person or group for 'hounding' someone into suicide amounts to a charge of murder. Given the complex nature of mental illness and self-harm, cases where the facts warrant such an accusation are extremely rare. So what’s the evidence that online bullying from trans people led Daphne Dorman to take her own life? None. There is none. Chappelle’s wording implies that Dorman’s suicide happened shortly after she sent the tweet supporting him, but her post is from August 2019 and she killed herself in mid-October, nearly six weeks later. In the interim period, I could find no trace of online harassment or abuse. Her tweet currently has hundreds of replies, but they’re almost universally from Chappelle’s fans after The Closer came out. Back in 2019, according to archive.org, the tweet had just 12 replies. Another, jokier tweet about supporting Chappelle, had 9. Of the contemporaneous replies that have been archived, none are critical." Hobbes adds: "None of this means Dorman wasn’t criticized for her association with Chappelle. Other Twitter sleuths have found her debating the content of his special and whether their friendship meant that he accepted her. Maybe she felt attacked by these conversations. Maybe some abusive tweets have been deleted. Maybe she got nasty DMs or lost friends. We don’t know what being online looked or felt like to Dorman during those six weeks." But if trans activists were really dragging Dorman for days, they "left no public evidence of this whatsoever," says Hobbes, adding: "Dorman, as far as I can tell, had roughly 600 Twitter followers at the time she defended Chappelle. She barely used Twitter and most of her posts have likes and retweets in the single digits. Maybe you want to argue that Dorman would have faced criticism if more people knew about her support of Chappelle, but the most plausible read of the evidence is that the internet simply didn’t notice." Hobbes adds that "the narrative that Dorman was 'hounded to death' by trans people relies exclusively on Chappelle’s word....Speculating on the 'real' cause of someone’s suicide, especially someone I’ve never met, feels reductive and gross so I’m going to stop here. I don’t know why Dorman killed herself and it’s none of my business. What I do know is that Chappelle is telling a story that just so happens to perfectly align with the narrative pushed by the rabid, rapidly metastasizing anti-trans movement."
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Dave Chappelle’s school fundraiser delayed amid walkout

Dave Chappelle’s Washington, DC, high school is delaying a fundraiser event that the funnyman was supposed to attend after students threatened to walk out over the controversial special that mocked transgender people. Duke Ellington School of the Arts initially said it would cancel the Nov. 23 fundraiser due to the...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Kevin Love
Person
George Carlin
Person
Dave Chappelle
seattlepi.com

'Untitled' Dave Chappelle Documentary Review: A Movie So Good, You Wish You Could Forget 'The Closer'

Dave Chappelle’s people don’t want anybody to review his new “Untitled” documentary project. That’s a weird call, considering that the film — an impressive account of how the comedian found a way to host live stand-up shows during the jittery first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, directed by Oscar-winning “American Factory” duo Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar — presents a very different, far more flattering side of Chappelle from the one being raked over the coals since “The Closer” debuted last month on Netflix.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

JAY-Z says ‘super-brave and super-genius’ pal Dave Chappelle ‘pushed a lot of of buttons’ with ‘The Closer’

Just days after Dave Chappelle gave a glowing speech inducting him into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, JAY-Z is giving the comedian a show of support in return. In a Twitter Spaces conversation with Vulture‘s Craig Jenkins on Friday, the rapper was asked for his thoughts on The Closer, Chappelle’s latest Netflix special, which has sparked controversy — and a walkout from many of the streaming giant’s employees — with its transphobic material.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Baptist
leedaily.com

Bill Maher, Chris Cuomo Clash on Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special: It Isn’t ‘Transphobic’

Over the controversy about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix stand-up special, Bill Maher, “Real-Time” host got involved in some conflict with Chris Cuomo, CNN Anchor. For the remarks that Chappelle made on “The Closer” endorsing J.K. Rowling in that gender is based on fact, signifying himself on “team TERF” that stands for a trans-exclusionary radical feminist that led to provoke at Netflix amongst its employees and talent although the giant streaming platform chose to stand behind amidst the controversy, critics censured Chappelle as “transphobic” for the remarks.
CELEBRITIES
thisis50.com

Why Dave Chappelle’s ‘Pimp Story’ Is Genius – Joke Genius

In his 2017 special ‘The Bird Revelation’, Dave Chappelle would open up about his fallout with Comedy Central and departure from his hit show, ‘The Chappelle Show’. At one point he would use the story of legendary pimp and author Iceberg Slim as an analogy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Jewish Press

Does Dave Chappelle Admire Farrakhan?

No one will ever mistake David Letterman for a hard-hitting journalist. But the fawning reception that he’s received for his Netflix series, “My Guest Needs No Introduction,” is a bit over the top. Asking celebrities softball questions and giving them a chance to preen isn’t really all that demanding. The...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Michael Che's new Netflix standup special contains a degree of self-reflection that is almost entirely absent from his friend Dave Chappelle's The Closer

The SNL star saying "I don't want no trouble" is a recurring theme in his new special, Shame the Devil, and his promotion of it, which has included an awkward The View interview and an in-depth Sunday Today profile. But while Che ignores the Simone Biles controversy from over the summer, he does delve into the backlash over calling Caitlyn Jenner "Bruce Jenner." He explains he had no idea about "dead-naming" trans people and, while doubling down on the joke, refers to Jenner as a "she." "Shame the Devil is hardly Che’s best material to date and there is a laid-back vibe—he rarely gets up off the stool—that sometimes works to his advantage and sometimes just makes jokes fall flat. But it does contain at least some degree of self-reflection that is almost entirely absent from Chappelle’s latest Netflix special," says Matt Wilstein. "The most insightful and illuminating section comes about halfway through when Che explains why he likes to tell 'dark' jokes. 'I like making fun of dark sh*t, that’s just how I process information,' he tells the crowd, adding, 'Some people like to make sad sh*t sadder.'" ALSO: Shame the Devil is Che's "roll-out-of-bed special. It’s a chat on the stoop, a late-night musing, a hangout with a buddy to shoot the sh*t."
TV & VIDEOS
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Dave Chappelle’s Alma Mater Delays Renaming Ceremony Over Backlash

The Duke Ellington School of The Arts, Dave Chappelle's alma mater, has decided to delay an event where he would've been honored with the school's theater bearing his name. The event, originally scheduled for November 23rd was postponed so that administrators could meet with students who had concerns over his commentary about trans people in his last Netflix special.
CELEBRITIES
Vox

Let’s talk about Cecily Strong’s game-changing “clown abortion” skit

There’s an idea, particularly popular with some comedians, that the very point of comedy is to say the unsayable, to push boundaries and envelopes by articulating uncomfortable truths. Dave Chappelle embodied this recently in his controversial Netflix comedy special The Closer, his sixth for the streaming giant in which he (once again) takes up the question of how we should treat trans people and concludes (once again) that the answer is “none too carefully.”
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy