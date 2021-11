The following is a guest post by Aimee Schuster, CEO and founder at Bandwidth Strategy. Opinions are the authors' own. The inherent difficulty in setting a marketing budget is knowing that it's almost never set. As I've experienced throughout my career, marketing dollars are the first to be pulled back as revenue comes up short. Or, the CEO decides a pet project should be funded and pulls resources from a different department to run with the idea. Despite the situation often being fluid throughout the year, you have to start somewhere, and that somewhere is now: budget season!

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO