Cade McKnight receives GLVC player of the week honors

INDIANAPOLIS- For the second time in his career, Derek Blubaugh has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference's Wrestler of the Week, announced by the league Tuesday. Blubaugh went 5-0 to start his season last week and to take the first award of the year for the league. Following a 21-2 first-period tech fall in his season debut against Defiance Tuesday, Blubaugh won the Elite 197 bracket at the Kaufman Brand Open. The Greyhound redshirt freshman put up another three bonus point wins en route to the bracket title, including an 8-0 major decision in the weight class finale over Fort Hays State's Tereus Henry.
