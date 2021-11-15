ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cade McKnight receives GLVC player of the week honors

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Courtesy of Truman State University Athletics:. Cade McKnight earned his first GLVC Player of the Week award for the week of November 8-14 after his opening two games in the...

The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Coach Eric Bell, TCU Soccer Players Receive Big 12 Conference Yearly Honors

TCU's head soccer coach Eric Bell has won consecutive Big 12 Coach of the Year awards. He led TCU's Women's Soccer team to back-to-back Big 12 Conference Titles in 2020 and 2021. This year his Horned Frogs landed an astounding 10 players on Big 12 All-Conference Teams, including Big 12 Goalie of the Year Lauren Kellett and Big 12 Defender of the Year Brandi Peterson.
SOCCER
bubruins.com

Phillipson picks up final CAC Defensive Player of the Week Honor

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Bellevue University senior Emma Phillipson (Omaha, Neb.) has been named the Continental Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the CAC office on Monday morning. On Saturday, Phillipson anchored a defensive unit that limited Waldorf to three shots, just one of which found its...
SPORTS
Bemidji Pioneer

WOMEN'S SOCCER: Megan Dahl earns Defensive Player of the Week honor

BURNSVILLE -- Bemidji State women’s soccer defender Megan Dahl was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Week after leading BSU to a 5-0 shutout over Minnesota Crookston on Friday. Dahl, a captain and crucial cog in the Beavers’ backline, helped Bemidji State finish the season 16-0-2 and clinch the...
BEMIDJI, MN
