Movies

Odds & Ends: Watch the Teaser for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Arriving in June 2022

Broadway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. This news is sure to have movie fans all shook up! Moulin Rouge! mastermind Baz Luhrmann’s previously announced Elvis musical biopic, starring Austin Butler in the title role, will arrive on June 24, 2022. Luhrmann Tweeted a teaser for the...

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Vulture

Here’s the First Footage of Austin Butler Starring in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Biopic

No need to be suspicious: The Elvis biopic starring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Austin Butler is still happening, and director Baz Luhrmann has released footage to prove it. “Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022,” Luhrmann wrote on Twitter. He shared a 21-second clip that gives us our first look at Butler (who reportedly beat out Harry Styles, Miles Teller, and Ansel Elgort for the role) as the gyrating rocker. We catch a glimpse of Butler’s sharp side profile and slicked-back hair as someone walks up behind him. Perhaps it’s Tom Hanks, who is set to star as Elvis’s complicated manager, Colonel Tom Parker?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage to Receive Gotham Awards’ Performer Tribute — Exclusive

The Gotham Film and Media Institute announced Wednesday that Peter Dinklage will receive a Performer Tribute at the 2021 Gotham Awards Ceremony on November 29 in New York City, in honor of the “Game of Thrones” star’s work over the last three decades. Dinklage, who stars in the upcoming film adaptation of “Cyrano,” joins past tribute recipients Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman. Additionally, the Gotham Awards will bestow The Actors Fund with its Impact Salute in recognition of its work providing resources and support for the performing arts community during the pandemic. Each year the Gotham Awards...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Biopic Director Baz Luhrmann Shows Sensational New Footage From Film

Baz Luhrmann, the director of the new upcoming Elvis biopic, has released some new footage from the film. He took to Twitter to unveil some never-before-seen footage from the biopic featuring actor Austin Butler as Elvis Presley himself. “Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022,” Luhrmann writes alongside the footage.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

​Austin Butler Perfectly Channels Elvis In 1st Look At Upcoming Movie — Watch

Austin Butler is Elvis. Director Baz Luhrmann shared the first look at Austin playing the King of Rock & Roll in the forthcoming biopic, and it’s absolutely epic. Big news came out on Monday (Nov. 15) for Elvis Presley fans. Film director Baz Luhrmann took to Instagram to share a teaser trailer of the upcoming Elvis biopic, and revealed its theatrical release date is June 24, 2022. The 20-second clip shows actor Austin Butler, 30, in character as the King of Rock and Roll while Elvis’ song “Suspicious Minds” played. Austin could only be seen from behind, wearing two of Elvis’ iconic outfits: the first being the black leather jacket, and the second a white suit. Baz, 59, captioned the clip, “Elvis Monday. Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022. #Elvis #TCB.”
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

First Footage From Baz’s Elvis Film

Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann released a first glimpse of Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Luhrmann’s upcoming film which has locked a new release date of June 24th 2022. The film covers the rock legend’s growth from dirt-poor singer to global icon, seen through the prism of his complex relationship...
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

Laura Ingraham confused by ‘You?’; Elvis biopic teaser; ‘Bones’ actor dies; more: Buzz

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has gone viral on social media after she was apparently confused over “You,” the popular Netflix series starring Penn Badgley. The Wrap reports Raymond Arroyo appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” Monday night to criticize “all those woke storylines in so many shows today,” including a measles storyline on “You.” “Wait wait wait, when did I mention measles?” Ingraham asked. The discussion then resembled Abbott and Costello’s “Who’s on First?” comedy bit, as Arroyo tried to explain that it was “on ‘You.’” “What was on me?” Ingraham responded. It almost looked like a planned joke, but when Arroyo finally said “There’s a show called ‘You’ on Netflix,” she still didn’t understand. “There’s a show called ‘Laura Ingraham’ on Netflix?” she said. Arroyo gave up and moved on. He later insisted on Twitter that it was “totally intentional,” but Ingraham has not yet commented.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Andrea McArdle, Broadway's Original Annie, Joins Cast of NBC's Annie Live!

The sun is coming out with this good news! Tony nominee Andrea McArdle, who starred as Broadway's original orphan Annie in the 1977 production, has joined the cast of NBC's Annie Live!. McArdle will take on the role of former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the live musical that is set to air on December 2. The news was announced on a recent episode of The Today Show when McArdle met newcomer Celina Smith, who will star in the one-night-only event.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Megan Hilty to Replace Jane Krakowski in NBC's Annie Live!

Tony nominee Megan Hilty has joined the cast of NBC's Annie Live!, according to Deadline. Hilty has replaced the previously announced Jane Krakowski in the role of Lily St. Regis. Krakowski has exited the production due to being diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. The previously reported live musical event will air on December 2 at 8PM ET.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Get a First Look of Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna in Waitress

Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna, respectively. This seems like a very good idea! As previously announced, Tony nominee Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée are heading to the diner in Waitress as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna, respectively. Henry will begin performances on November 29 while Renée will start her shift on November 25. This marks a reunion for Henry and Renée, who both earned Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances in Ross Golan's The Wrong Man off-Broadway; Henry garnered a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance. Get a first look of the two above and be sure to head to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to see them in action.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Robin De Jesús Talks tick, tick...BOOM! & Watching His Friend Lin-Manuel Miranda Direct

Robin De Jesús, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & Ben Ross in "tick, tick...BOOM!" tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show helmed by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, is in select theaters now and arriving on Netflix on November 19. Starring Tony winner Andrew Garfield, the movie is chock-full of stage stalwarts, including Tony nominee Robin De Jesús, who plays Larson's best friend Michael in the film. He met up with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at The Rum House on The Broadway Show to talk about the full circle project.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Time to get All Shook Up as Baz Luhrmann shares first look at his untitled Elvis movie

Starring Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Elvis, Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) as Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, Olivia DeJonge (The Visit) as Elvis’ wife Priscilla, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves) as B.B. King, and Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge) as Vernon Presley, Elvis’s father, Baz Luhrmann has shared the first footage from his forthcoming biopic of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, which you can check out below….
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Tony Winner Michael McGrath Joins Cast of World Premiere of Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Tony winner Michael McGrath has joined the cast of the world premiere of the Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time. McGrath takes over the role of Narrator from the previously announced Tony winner John Glover, who has departed the production due to an illness in the family. As reported, the musical begins its world premiere at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company beginning on November 30.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Conrad Ricamora to Star as Seymour in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

Conrad Ricamora is heading to Skid Row! The two-time Grammy nominee will join the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour beginning on January 11, 2022. He'll replace Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, who will take his final bow in the musical on January 9. Ricamora most recently appeared...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Check Out LaChanze, Chuck Cooper & More in These Clips from Trouble in Mind on Broadway

Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind is finally having its Broadway premiere and now audiences can get a sneak peek of the production with these show clips! The play, which opens at the American Airlines Theatre on November 18, stars Tony winner LaChanze as Wiletta, an experienced Black stage actress going through rehearsals of a major Broadway production who gives a wry and moving look at racism, identity and ego in the world of New York theater. The production that also features The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray. Charles Randolph-Wright directs the play, which is set to run through January 9, 2022. Learn what to expect from Trouble in Mind by watching the clips below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

Moulin Rouge May Never Have Happened Without Help From Elton John And Two More Musical Icons, According To Baz Luhrmann

Moulin Rouge! just turned 20 years old, but even after two decades, the film's cultural impact is still being felt. Case in point, Moulin Rouge! The Musical swept the Tony Awards in September, taking home 10 trophies, including Best Musical. Well, as it turns out, the iconic tracks heard throughout the film were almost very different until a slew of rock music legends, including Elton John, swept in and helped writer/director Baz Luhrmann maintain his original vision for the jukebox musical.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Musical ‘Spirited’ Adds Three Songwriters Alongside Pasek and Paul (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie “Spirited,” a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” will feature all-new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Three rising songwriters, Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, will write the tunes with Pasek and Paul, the duo behind “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” The film, set up at Apple, is set to debut next year. Though specific details have been kept under wraps, the film is described as a “modern musical reimagining” of the timeless holiday tale about Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas...
MOVIES

