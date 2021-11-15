Surrounded By The Rocky Mountains, Ninepipes Lodge In Montana Offers A Spectacular Stay

Everyone who lives in Montana knows there’s simply no reason to leave the state to have an amazing vacation — and in fact, you’ll probably have a better time if you don’t cross any state lines. When you’re in need of a weekend away, consider heading to the tiny town of Charlo in Lake County for a few days of relaxation at Ninepipes Lodge. Not only will you be surrounded by sweeping views of the Rocky and Mission Mountain ranges, but you’ll also enjoy some classic Montana hospitality.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Ninepipes Lodge is close to the National Bison Range, Flathead Lake, and Glacier National Park, so it's a dream destination for nature lovers.

The accommodations at the lodge are comfortable and cozy, ranging from classic King and Queen rooms to the spacious Honeymoon Suite.

One of the main attractions is the on-site eatery, the Allentown Restaurant.

Not only is the food at Allentown Restaurant delicious, but the views are unbeatable.

As you can imagine, this is a popular place for family reunions and formal events like weddings.

But no matter what brings you to Ninepipes Lodge, make sure to end your days near the pond, enjoying the fire pits and taking in the views...

...trust us on that one.

Could you use a little staycation? Book your next Western Montana adventure here.