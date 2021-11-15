Surrounded By The Rocky Mountains, Ninepipes Lodge In Montana Offers A Spectacular Stay
Everyone who lives in Montana knows there’s simply no reason to leave the state to have an amazing vacation — and in fact, you’ll probably have a better time if you don’t cross any state lines. When you’re in need of a weekend away, consider heading to the tiny town of Charlo in Lake County for a few days of relaxation at Ninepipes Lodge. Not only will you be surrounded by sweeping views of the Rocky and Mission Mountain ranges, but you’ll also enjoy some classic Montana hospitality.
