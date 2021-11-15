ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Surrounded By The Rocky Mountains, Ninepipes Lodge In Montana Offers A Spectacular Stay

By Jessica Wick
Only In Montana
Only In Montana
 4 days ago

Everyone who lives in Montana knows there’s simply no reason to leave the state to have an amazing vacation — and in fact, you’ll probably have a better time if you don’t cross any state lines. When you’re in need of a weekend away, consider heading to the tiny town of Charlo in Lake County for a few days of relaxation at Ninepipes Lodge. Not only will you be surrounded by sweeping views of the Rocky and Mission Mountain ranges, but you’ll also enjoy some classic Montana hospitality.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lNXQ_0cxZSk2f00
Ninepipes Lodge is close to the National Bison Range, Flathead Lake, and Glacier National Park, so it's a dream destination for nature lovers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXxxc_0cxZSk2f00
The accommodations at the lodge are comfortable and cozy, ranging from classic King and Queen rooms to the spacious Honeymoon Suite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvMyx_0cxZSk2f00
One of the main attractions is the on-site eatery, the Allentown Restaurant.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278QPI_0cxZSk2f00
Not only is the food at Allentown Restaurant delicious, but the views are unbeatable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sbx0o_0cxZSk2f00
As you can imagine, this is a popular place for family reunions and formal events like weddings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c2HEL_0cxZSk2f00
But no matter what brings you to Ninepipes Lodge, make sure to end your days near the pond, enjoying the fire pits and taking in the views...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mgek_0cxZSk2f00
...trust us on that one.

Could you use a little staycation? Book your next Western Montana adventure here.

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Montana

The Hive In The Sky Airbnb In Montana Comes With Its Own Indoor Fireplace

If you are looking for a unique and exciting stay for your next trip to the Montana wilderness, look no further! This Hive in the Sky Quonset Hut located outside Big Sky will provide you and your friends with an unforgettable stay. A bit more rugged than the typical glamping experience, The Hive in the […] The post The Hive In The Sky Airbnb In Montana Comes With Its Own Indoor Fireplace appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

McAllister Inn Steakhouse In Montana Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey

With a population of fewer than 300 people, McAllister is a small town by any definition. Located on U.S. 287 about six miles north of Ennis, it’s certainly not a well-known destination. However, this tiny town is harboring a pretty big secret, at least if you love a delicious dinner. McAllister Inn Steakhouse attracts patrons […] The post McAllister Inn Steakhouse In Montana Is Off The Beaten Path But So Worth The Journey appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The 6-Scoop Sundae At Big Dipper Ice Cream In Montana Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

All weather is ice cream weather in Montana. Rain or shine, snow or storms, you’ll find many of us delving into a bowl of deliciousness from Big Dipper Ice Cream. And if you have a major sweet tooth and a huge craving, you might be brave enough to tackle their giant Super Nova Sundae. It […] The post The 6-Scoop Sundae At Big Dipper Ice Cream In Montana Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
County
Lake County, MT
City
Charlo, MT
Only In Montana

Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Montana

Hiking in Montana is an incredible experience. From our rugged mountain trails to our lakeside gems, you’ll find all kinds of various hikes in the Treasure State. And given our prominent railroad history, it should come as no surprise that some of our trails pass right through abandoned tunnels and trestles. The Milwaukee Railroad Trail is no exception, and this historic hike is truly unique.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Charming Cabin Airbnb In Montana

If you’re looking for an escape to the mountains, look no further than this charming Airbnb Cabin in Wilsall, Montana. Located on 21 acres of land, this incredible cabin shares the property with a stream and a pond. It is also located the perfect distance from Yellowstone National Park and Yellowstone River, where you can spend the day kayaking or floating down the river.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

8 Christmas Light Displays In Montana That Are Pure Magic

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer to light up the Treasure State! Throughout Montana, various homes and businesses are setting up their Christmas lights and preparing for another beautiful season. Several of our cities and towns, like Billings and Bozeman, usually offer maps in early December of the best residential neighborhoods to see the lights—but […] The post 8 Christmas Light Displays In Montana That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Montana#The Rocky Mountains
Only In Montana

The Homemade Goods From This Amish Store In Montana Are Worth The Drive To Get Them

While there certainly isn’t an enormous Amish population in Montana, there are more than you might think — and that means we have some fantastic Amish markets. The trick is knowing where to find them. You won’t find any well-known Amish counties like there are in the Midwest, but they exist. And if you happen to find yourself in Central Montana, you should make the drive to Big Sky Grocery and stock up on everything you can.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if you love fantastic food and locally produced whiskey, you might want to spend some time there before your next trip to Glacier or Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

The Scenic Drive To Marysville House In Montana Is Almost As Fantastic As The Food

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of enjoying a meal at Marysville House Restaurant, you already know it’s well worth the drive. The rural, rustic steakhouse is located in a ghost town, and the building is a former railroad station. But as delicious as the food is and as cool as the history is, the […] The post The Scenic Drive To Marysville House In Montana Is Almost As Fantastic As The Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Only In Montana

Walk Straight Through A Mountain On The Ptarmigan Tunnel Trail In Montana

Did you know that Glacier National Park has its very own mountain tunnel? The Ptarmigan Tunnel has been around since 1930, saving many a hiker a strenuous climb over very steep terrain between Many Glacier and the Belly River Valley. This means you’ll have the ability to walk right through a mountain (and it’s pretty great). […] The post Walk Straight Through A Mountain On The Ptarmigan Tunnel Trail In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Stay Overnight In The 133-Year-Old Copper King Mansion, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Montana

Have you ever had a paranormal experience? Montana has more than its share of haunted places, from hotels to entire towns. Whether or not you believe in ghosts, there’s no denying that plenty of people have had paranormal experiences here. And while you may or may not see some spooky spirits at the Copper King […] The post Stay Overnight In The 133-Year-Old Copper King Mansion, An Allegedly Haunted Spot In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

This Converted Barn Is Now A Luxury Lakeside Rental In Montana, And You’ll Love It

No one can deny that a good hotel stay is exciting — but these days, many of us prefer the unique, convenient, often more affordable experience for a short-term rental from sites like Airbnb. From fancy treehouses to ski-in-, ski-out cabins, you’ll find all kinds of creative staycation options. You can even stay in a converted luxury barn that borders Flathead Lake … and in fact, we highly recommend that you do.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Montana

Fall is an absolutely breathtaking season in Montana. And while we tend to get winter weather early on occasion, we’ve still got plenty of time to enjoy the autumn hues before the perpetual snow starts to fall. This is the time of year when visiting one of our many small mountain towns is pretty much […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Stay Nice And Toasty In This Woodsy Nature House In Montana

It doesn’t have to be summer for you to enjoy a beautiful vacation right here in Montana. In fact, this is the perfect time of year to retreat into the woods for a cozy escape from reality. Polson’s beautiful Nature House is an amazing space for doing just that. This relaxing retreat has everything you’ll […] The post Stay Nice And Toasty In This Woodsy Nature House In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Montana

Only In Montana

2K+
Followers
518
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Montana is for people who LOVE Big Sky Country. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy