Montana State

Located Inside A Historic Hotel, One Of Montana’s Original Pubs Is Still Going Strong

By Jessica Wick
 4 days ago

Bozeman has certainly seen its share of new restaurants in recent years. And while we’re always excited to try new places, nothing tops the vibe of a tried-and-true neighborhood pub. That’s why Bozeman’s Bacchus Pub, which happens to be one of the longest-running pubs in Montana, is more popular than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6ZPK_0cxZSD6o00
The Bacchus Pub is located inside the historic Baxter Hotel on Main Street.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TQxC_0cxZSD6o00
The Baxter has owned the property since 1929, although the on-site eatery wasn't called the Bacchus Pub then.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RFiM_0cxZSD6o00
Walking through the doors feels like walking into Bozeman's past.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3cxt_0cxZSD6o00
And now, this local gem welcomes locals and tourists alike who are in search of an ice-cold beer and a tasty meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNJf1_0cxZSD6o00
When you visit, you can choose from any of the 24 rotating beers on tap or sip a classic cocktail.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223JI2_0cxZSD6o00
The pub serves classic comfort food like burgers and sandwiches, as well as soups, salads, and heartier entrees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEyop_0cxZSD6o00
The Bacchus Pub has not lost its luster.

Have you ever enjoyed a meal at Bozeman’s only historic pub? Stop by for happy hour between 2 and 6 p.m. for discounted drinks and signature fries. Check out the rest of the menu here.

