Located Inside A Historic Hotel, One Of Montana’s Original Pubs Is Still Going Strong

Bozeman has certainly seen its share of new restaurants in recent years. And while we’re always excited to try new places, nothing tops the vibe of a tried-and-true neighborhood pub. That’s why Bozeman’s Bacchus Pub, which happens to be one of the longest-running pubs in Montana, is more popular than ever.

The Bacchus Pub is located inside the historic Baxter Hotel on Main Street.

The Baxter has owned the property since 1929, although the on-site eatery wasn't called the Bacchus Pub then.

Walking through the doors feels like walking into Bozeman's past.

And now, this local gem welcomes locals and tourists alike who are in search of an ice-cold beer and a tasty meal.

When you visit, you can choose from any of the 24 rotating beers on tap or sip a classic cocktail.

The pub serves classic comfort food like burgers and sandwiches, as well as soups, salads, and heartier entrees.

The Bacchus Pub has not lost its luster.

Have you ever enjoyed a meal at Bozeman’s only historic pub? Stop by for happy hour between 2 and 6 p.m. for discounted drinks and signature fries. Check out the rest of the menu here.