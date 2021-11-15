ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board Of Supervisors Weekly Meeting

By George Gale
 4 days ago

(County Board Meets Tuesday)....The Supervisors begin their meeting in Closed session. Following that, they go into Publis Session. The Supervisors will be asked to declare November 28 through December 4 as Farmworker Appreciation Week. The annual event is...

LJWORLD

Lawrence school board postpones next meeting for a week

The next Lawrence school board meeting will now be a week later than originally scheduled. The school board approved a proposal to amend its meeting schedule Friday morning to push back the date of its next regular meeting to Nov. 29. The board was scheduled to meet Monday, Nov. 22,...
LAWRENCE, KS
Oxford Leader

Township Board meets for November

Oxford Township had its monthly Board of Trustees meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Topics of discussion included amending zoning definitions, honoring resigning officials and using ARPA funds. Ordinance Readings. The Junk Vehicle Ordinance No. 136 and Littering Ordinance No. 137 from October’s meeting passed on their second...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
City Condemns Hotel

The City of El Centro has red tagged the Roberta Hotel. The City conducted a scheduled inspection of the hotel on Monday , November 15 and found numerous building nd safety code violations that led to the city's action. According to a statement from the City of El Centro , it was determined that the hotel in the 400 block of State Street is substandard residential housing and presents a danger to those who occupy it. The City says that an estimated 22 individuals are affected by the action and the City has been working with the County of Imperial and other agencies to provide assistance to those affected.
EL CENTRO, CA
County CEO Is Leaving His Position

(County Executive Officer says he will not renew his contract)....Tony Rouhotas Jr made the announcement at this week's Board of Supervisors Meeting. He announced he would not be renewing his contract at the end of the year. No reason has been given. Rouhotas served for many years as the Imperial County Fire Chief. He was appointed County Executive Officer in 2018. A county spokesperson said the Board of Supervisors will decide how to fill the vacancy being left by Rouhotas at a later date. They say Rouhotas has expressed a willingness to help the new CEO transition into the position, once one is chosen.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
New Human Resources Director

(El Centro gets a new Human Resource Director)...The El Centro City Council approved the appointment this week. The Council approved the contract appointing Dulce Bedolla to the position. Bedolla was born in Salinas, but grew up in El Centro. She graduated from Southwest High School. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Arts and a minor in Spanish from CSU San Bernardino. Bedolla began working for the City of El Centro in 2013. She has five years of human resources in the private sector and more than 8 years in the public sector.
EL CENTRO, CA
District 5 Supervisor Tests Positive

(County Supervisor Tests Positive for COVID 19)....It was announced at this week's Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisor Ray Castillo participated in the meeting via videeo link. He informed the rest of the board that he had tested positive for the virus over the weekend The 73-year old Supervisor said he was experiencing mild symptoms. He said he was at home quarantining and following all safety and medical precautions advised by his doctor. Castillo said he had received the COVID vaccine. The Supervisor is urging anyone he may have come in contact with in the past week to get tested, especially if they are experiencing symptoms. Castillo said he would continue to fulfill his elected duties by voting remotely until he can safely return to the meetings in person.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJLA

White Ferry's future takes center stage at Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The future of White’s Ferry took center stage Tuesday night during a Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisors received a joint study between Loudoun and Montgomery counties on different options for the ferry’s sustainability, but it did not address the stalemate between the owner of the ferry and the Virginia landing, which is what dominated most of the conversation.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
phoenixville.org

Zoning Hearing Board Meeting

In accordance with recent CDC guidance, the Borough requires all members of the public to be masked when entering our building. All visitors and staff, regardless of vaccination status must wear a mask while inside Borough Hall, the Police Station, and the third floor Council Chambers. Although the building is...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
kmrskkok.com

Board of Commissioners to Meet Tuesday

The Stevens County Board of Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Stevens County Courthouse. On the agenda: a 2021 Year in Review by County Attorney Aaron Jordan; an Emergency Management update from Dona Greiner; an American Rescue Plan Act update for discussion; and a Sheriff’s Office vehicle purchase for approval.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
lakercountry.com

School Board to meet Monday

The Russell County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in Room 114 of the Russell County ANC. The board is expected to do an overview of the state testing data that was released last month, as well as recognize the 12U Softball team and go into executive session to discuss employee discipline and discuss property.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
kiow.com

Winnebago Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9 am with a discussion of COVID-19 [policies and procedures. Wright and other nearby counties have seen an uptick in cases in both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. The supervisors may want to see if there are any new steps they need to take for prevention purposes along with the current status of vaccinations in Winnebago County.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
Meetings Scheduled

Local Councils and Trustees will meet his week. The El Centro and Brawley City Councils will meet Tuesday evening in their regularly scheduled meetings. Both governing bodies meet in their respective city hall. Both meetings are live streamed. The Imperial Valley College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will take place on the IVC campus and is also available on Zoom.
BRAWLEY, CA
Daily Republic

Redistricting topic of special Solano supervisors meeting

FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on the proposed Census 2020 redistricting maps at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The board had some minor suggestions at its last meeting on the topic, but essentially directed staff to keep the district boundaries as similar to the current areas as possible. Three draft maps had been prepared by the consultant working with the county.
Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors

(IID Board Meets Tuesday)....The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The Board goes into Public Session at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will begin with the presentation of service awards for October and November. On the action agenda, the Directors will consider a resolution re-authorizing teleconference Board of Directors meetings pursuant to the Government code. It is similar action taken by the County Board of Supervisors at their last meeting. The IID Board will receive a University Of California Farm Smart Program update. They will be asked to approve the Energy Cost Adjustment billing factors for December 2021, as presented by Belen Valenzuela, as well as several items carried over from the last Board of Directors meeting. The meeting is open to the public, however, non-vaccinated individuals will be required to wear face covering inside IID Buildings. The meeting will also be available via live stream, found on the IID website.
EL CENTRO, CA
wrul.com

White County Board To Meet

The White County 9-1-1 Board will meet next Monday night at 6 PM at the White County Courthouse in Carmi. On the agenda: PSAP updates, the radio project, the 2021-2022 estimated budget and other updates. Call reports will be presented, visitors will be recognized, and an executive session will be...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wfmd.com

Frederick County School Board To Hold Special Meeting Next Week

Members will discuss understaffing and it’s impact on the School System. Frederick, Md (KM) A special meeting is scheduled for next week by the Frederick County Board of Education to discuss how understaffing has affecting the School System and its employees. On Wednesday, Board Member Liz Barrett had wanted she...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
coppelltx.gov

Library Board Meeting

Library Board meetings are regularly held on the second Thursday of each month at 7 pm. Agendas are available 72 hours prior to a meeting.
POLITICS
krcrtv.com

Shasta County Supervisors to host evening meeting on redistricting

REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has scheduled an evening meeting to discuss redistricting plans. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. Shasta County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen will provide a presentation on the current supervisorial district map and the two redistricting plans created by the Shasta County Redistricting Advisory Commission.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

