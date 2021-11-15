Board Of Supervisors Weekly Meeting

(IID Board Meets Tuesday)....The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The Board goes into Public Session at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will begin with the presentation of service awards for October and November. On the action agenda, the Directors will consider a resolution re-authorizing teleconference Board of Directors meetings pursuant to the Government code. It is similar action taken by the County Board of Supervisors at their last meeting. The IID Board will receive a University Of California Farm Smart Program update. They will be asked to approve the Energy Cost Adjustment billing factors for December 2021, as presented by Belen Valenzuela, as well as several items carried over from the last Board of Directors meeting. The meeting is open to the public, however, non-vaccinated individuals will be required to wear face covering inside IID Buildings. The meeting will also be available via live stream, found on the IID website.

