July 24, 1954 – November 9, 2021 (age 67) Let me tell you of the dash in between. Born to Robert Gregory & LaVina Speth Done. He lived and grew up in Smithfield where he attended Sky View High and Steven Henager College. He served a mission for the LDS Church in the New England States mission. He loved to bowl, swim, Scout, cook and ride anything with a motor and wheels. One day he went home teaching with a friend to a group of girls. Here he met Kerry walker and they were married on July 6, 1978 in the Salt Lake temple. They experienced 43 years of life together. They brought four children into there home. Frederick, Georganne, Robert, and Thomas. His niece Tosha also lived with them for 3 ½ years.

