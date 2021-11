Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles. The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date...

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO