This Deli Serves The Tastiest Chili In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A good bowl of chili can be many things . It can be a meal by itself or the perfect snack to go along with your chips or bread. The dish also lends itself well to vegetarian and vegan cuisine, as well!

Since there are many ways to make chili, you can guarantee there are plenty of American eateries that have their own approaches to it. With so many restaurants serving chili, where can you find the best bowl in Washington?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer. Writers found the best places to score a delicious bowl of chili in each state. You can find the best chili in the Evergreen State at...

Tat's Delicatessen !

Here's what writers said about the restaurant:

"For nearly two decades, Tat's Delicatessen in Seattle has been bringing mouthwatering East Coast deli specialties to Washington. Their menu, which features fan-favorite sandwiches such as their Cajun turkey hoagies, hot pastrami subs, and Philly cheesesteaks, also boasts their very own stout chili which comes in either a cup or bowl."

You can find this restaurant at 159 Yesler Way in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Click here to check out other American restaurants serving up amazing chili.

