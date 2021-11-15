ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Cleaner - Part-time

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Pay: Living Wage £9.50 per hour

Start Date: Immediate

  • Do you take pride in the work you do?
  • Do you enjoy working with a great team?

We are looking to appoint school cleaner to join our site team at Invicta Grammar School. This is a temporary appointment to cover an absence.

Successful candidates will be required to work a minimum of 3 hours per day (3.30pm – 6.30pm, Monday to Friday), 5 days a week, 52 weeks per year with annual leave taken during the school holidays. Previous experience of working in a school would be an advantage but not essential.

You will be entitled to 24 days holiday a year plus the bank holidays. You will also be able to access our employment benefit scheme.

Please apply via the button below.

Our school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Posts are subject to an Enhanced DBS Disclosure.

This post is exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 and the amendments to the Exceptions Order 1975, 2013 and 2020.

Closing Date: 22/11/2021 at 08:00

Interviews: To be confirmed

Information about the school

At Invicta, we seek to develop the skills, talents and interests of all our students as individuals. We have high expectations and high aspirations for all and our vision is one of academic excellence in a supportive and caring environment. Our results are outstanding with 63% A/B grades at A Level and 62.2% A/A and 9-7 grades at GCSE making us the best school in Maidstone and the opportunities and care we provide are equally outstanding.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Admin Assistant - Part-time

Are you a well organised and highly motivated person?. Do you have excellent secretarial and administrative skills?. Can you be flexible and multi-task, whilst maintaining a pleasant and positive attitude?. Then you could be the next Administrative Assistant at West Borough Primary School!. We have a vacancy for an Admin...
JOBS
The Guardian

School Office Assistant - Part-time

Sandown School is looking to appoint an organised and adaptable Office Assistant to join our friendly and supportive team of staff. We need someone who can offer a warm welcome, be organised and able to communicate well with all members of our community. This is a permanent position, working 32.5...
JOBS
The Guardian

Midday Meals Supervisor - Part-time

Start Date: January 2022 (subject to DBS) Richmond Academy have a fantastic, part time opportunity to support our children at lunchtime. Please visit our website to find out what life is like at Richmond everyday, or better yet come and visit us!. We are looking for a Midday Meals Supervisor...
JOBS
The Guardian

Caretaker - Part-time

Pay: KR4 - £18,517 pro rata. We are looking for a committed and reliable caretaker to assist and work with our site manager. The ideal candidate will have experience of life in school along with an understanding of the necessary checks and legislation to be completed in order to be compliant.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Volunteers#Invicta Grammar School#Level
The Guardian

Primary Teacher (PPA Cover) - Part-time

PPA COVER TEACHER (MPR/UPR) – Part Time teacher to cover PPA 5 afternoons a week until May 2022 covering maternity. We are continuing to grow in size and reputation and are therefore looking to recruit a PPA Cover teacher until May 2022 as maternity cover. Are you an inspiring, creative...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Curriculum Support Assistant - Part-time

We are looking for motivated and enthusiastic individuals to join our student support team to complement the professional work of teachers by supporting all students with additional educational needs in learning activities. This will include working with students using a variety of interventions, particularly in small groups developing literacy and numeracy skills. Experience in a similar role would be an advantage.
JOBS
The Guardian

Receptionist (Part Time)

École Jeannine Manuel, in the heart of Bloomsbury, London, is now recruiting a Part Time Receptionist to start in November 2021. We are a 3-18 co-educational independent bilingual French international day school with both French and IB Diploma Programme tracks in Sixth Form. Our Paris sister school and namesake has been ranked first in France for the last nine years.
JOBS
The Guardian

Teacher of MFL - Part-time

Salary: £15,428 - £24,962 (pro rata to £25,714 - £41,604) We are seeking to appoint an enthusiastic and dynamic member of staff to join our highly successful MFL Department from January 2022. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who is a talented and passionate teacher of Languages specialising in French.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

KS2 Teaching Assistant - Part-time

Do you want to help young people learn and develop? Do you have a passion for education and improving the lives of Primary school children?. We are in need of a passionate and experienced Teaching Assistant, with a preferred Level 3 qualification in Supporting Teaching and Learning (or working towards this qualification) to work mainly in Key Stage 2 providing learning support for a small group of children. Occasionally, you would also be expected to work with whole classes.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Driver - Part-time - Special Needs Position

Pay: Kent Range 4, plus allowance (FTE £18517) Term time only position, working 39 weeks per year. Candidates ideally based in Dover, Folkestone, Deal and surrounding areas. Contracted hours available vary from 7.5 to 20 hours per week and can be discussed at interview. Ad hoc overtime may also be available.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Catering Assistant / Kitchen Porter - Part-time

We are recruiting an additional catering assistant to join our catering team. An immediate start is available. We cater for three mealtime sessions each day, seven days per week throughout term time for our staff and students. In addition, we also provide catering services to staff and students during the Easter and Summer holidays for students attending our Easter and Summer Schools.
JOBS
The Guardian

School Administrator - Part-time

Kingsdown and Ringwould CEP School is looking to recruit a well organised office administrator with excellent written and oral communication to join our friendly office team to start January 2022 or earlier. Hours of work are 12 hours per week, Monday to Wednesday 9am to 1pm. This role will be...
JOBS
The Guardian

Cover English Teacher KS3-KS4- Part Time- 2 - 4 Days - Part-time

Break Through School is looking for a talented, dynamic, and motivated cover English teacher to take on an exciting role. As an independent alternative provision, we teach young people with SEMH, ASD, ADHD and communication difficulties. We invite teachers from both mainstream and SEN sectors to apply. About the role.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Part Time Year 4 Pupil Premium Teacher - Part-time

We are looking to recruit a qualified and experienced primary teacher on a part time basis for 3 full days a week (strongly preferred to be consecutive days) to teach our Year 4 Pupil Premium children, as follows:. The morning sessions will involve working with the Year 4 team to...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Passenger Assistant - Part-time - Special Needs Position

Candidates to ideally be based in Dover, Deal, Folkestone and surrounds. Working 39 weeks per year. Contracted hours available range from 7.5 -15 hours per week and can be discussed at interview. Overtime may also be available. KR3 – full time equivalent £18,425 per annum, plus £1323 allowance - this...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Cover Supervisor - Part-time

FTE Salary £23,033 - £26,075 per annum (actual salary £6,837.08 - £7,740.06 per annum) 13 hours per week (Thursday and Friday only), 39 weeks per annum (term time plus insets) We are looking to recruit a Cover Supervisor to work under the guidance of teaching staff within an agreed system...
JOBS
The Guardian

German Language Assistant - Part-time

Are you an enthusiastic linguist looking to use your outstanding German language skills in an educational setting?. The candidate will be a fluent German speaker as well as an excellent communicator and team player. Applicants should be committed to helping pupils to develop their oral fluency throughout the School, and be prepared to support native and non-native students of German in their preparation for the oral part of public examinations (GCSE).
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Safeguarding Administration Manager - Part-time

Pay: Kent Scheme 7: equating to £13,386 - £15,153pa. Monday-Friday (Hours per day to be determined) Kent Scheme Salaries 7: equating to £13,386 - £15,153 per annum. Applications will be considered in the order in which they are received. Suitable candidates may be interviewed before the closing date and Maidstone Grammar School for Girls reserves the right to withdraw the position if an early appointment is made.
JOBS
The Guardian

Assistant Caretaker Facilities - Part-time

Madginford Primary School is looking to appoint a hardworking, skilled, dependable and self-motivated person who would like to provide a key role in maintaining our school site, to ensure a welcoming and safe environment for the whole school community. The successful applicant should be someone who enjoys practical and manual...
JOBS
The Guardian

Midday Meals Assistant - Part-time

Perhaps you would like to ease back into work after a career break?. We are looking for friendly, enthusiastic, committed people to work at lunch-times across our Infant school. You will need to be adaptable as the needs of the children can change on a daily basis and you may be asked to work with any of the age groups. The role will consist of collecting children from their classes, assisting them getting lunch and eating and playing/interacting with the children on the playground. You must be able to work as part of a team as well as on your own, and show initiative.
JOBS
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy