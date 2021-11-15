Cleaner - Part-time

Pay: Living Wage £9.50 per hour

Start Date: Immediate

Do you take pride in the work you do?

Do you enjoy working with a great team?

We are looking to appoint school cleaner to join our site team at Invicta Grammar School. This is a temporary appointment to cover an absence.

Successful candidates will be required to work a minimum of 3 hours per day (3.30pm – 6.30pm, Monday to Friday), 5 days a week, 52 weeks per year with annual leave taken during the school holidays. Previous experience of working in a school would be an advantage but not essential.

You will be entitled to 24 days holiday a year plus the bank holidays. You will also be able to access our employment benefit scheme.

Our school is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Posts are subject to an Enhanced DBS Disclosure.

This post is exempt from the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 and the amendments to the Exceptions Order 1975, 2013 and 2020.

Closing Date: 22/11/2021 at 08:00

Interviews: To be confirmed

Information about the school

At Invicta, we seek to develop the skills, talents and interests of all our students as individuals. We have high expectations and high aspirations for all and our vision is one of academic excellence in a supportive and caring environment. Our results are outstanding with 63% A/B grades at A Level and 62.2% A/A and 9-7 grades at GCSE making us the best school in Maidstone and the opportunities and care we provide are equally outstanding.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

