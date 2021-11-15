Teaching Assistant (HLTA Casual) - Casual

Start Date: As soon as possible

Pay: KR6 £10.88 per hour plus holiday pay

Would you like to work for a friendly supportive school on a flexible supply basis?

Are you a friendly and motivated practitioner with the experience and energy to engage our children and deliver pre-planned lessons to our wonderful children?

Do you have experience of delivering pre-planned English, Maths, Science and Topic lessons in KS1 or KS2?

Alternatively, you may have experience of delivering the EYFS Statutory Framework?

We are seeking suitably experienced candidates to work for us covering classes on short-term notice. You may be a qualified primary teacher looking for flexible work within a primary school environment or an experienced TA or HLTA looking to progress your career but wishing to retain control over when and where you work.

You should have the ability to adapt and be flexible with excellent behaviour management skills. You can be experienced across all age ranges or specialist in one particular area.

Our supply staff are employed directly by us, giving you access to a range of employee benefits such as contributory pension scheme (LGPS), pro-rata holiday pay and access to a range of local and national discounts and cashback through the Kent Rewards website.

You should be able to nurture and inspire our children and support our ethos of striving to offer them an environment of opportunity and discovery through a rich and broad curriculum.

If you feel that you have necessary skills, experience and passion to join our supportive and caring team then we would like to hear from you.

There are no guaranteed minimum hours of work. Working hours will be offered in accordance with the needs of the school and could be pre-planned or short-notice.

Payment for supply work is calculated on an hourly basis (up to a maximum of 6.50 hours per day) by reference to the full time equivalent pay at the stated Kent Range.

Applications will be considered upon receipt and suitable candidates will be invited in for an informal interview and tour of the school before shortlisting.

For further information on the role please telephone Mrs Claire Williams on 01233 621616.

For more information about our school please visit our school website via the button below.

'The Trust is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post is subject to an enhanced DBS Disclosure, satisfactory references and pre-employment health screening.'

Closing Date: 31/12/2021 at 16:00

Interviews: By mutual agreement

Information about the school

Welcome to Godinton Primary School.

When you step inside our school, you will find an exciting environment of creativity and discovery, where children’s natural curiosity is stimulated and their capacity to learn is nurtured. We are very proud of our ethos, which provides a supportive, family atmosphere with an emphasis on ensuring that our children are happy and confident individuals who love coming to school.

At Godinton Primary School, our team works hard to provide every child with a well-rounded education, enabling them to reach their full potential and succeed wherever their strengths and skills may lie. We strive for academic excellence in our pupils but believe that this should be delivered alongside an enriching and creative curriculum.

We enjoy stand-alone Academy status and have been graded as GOOD by Ofsted at our last inspection (March 2018).

Tucked safely away on the Godinton Park Estate, its only when you step within the school gate that you can fully appreciate the school’s privileged outside space.

Our school grounds are both extensive and beautiful, stretching around the entire building and providing a wonderful natural backdrop. Children at Godinton benefit from vast playing fields, adventure play areas, two playgrounds and a thriving wildlife garden and environmental area. A broad area of woodland, also within the grounds, provides an inspiring space for curriculum enrichment, as a stimulus for poetry or creative writing or as the location for scientific nature trails.

We look forward to welcoming you to our school, where you can see for yourself what a special place Godinton Primary School is.

Headteacher: Miss Jill Talbot

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

