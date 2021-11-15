Welcome Manager

Summary

Are you an engaging individual who is known for their exceptional organisational skills, with a love for delivering first class support? We have just the role for you as a Business Services Co-ordinator based at National Trust Nostell, in Wakefield.

Hours: 20 hours per week

Contract: Permanent

What it's like to work here

Nostell is an amazing Georgian mansion with 300 acres of wonderful parkland and gardens. We welcome around 300,000 visitors every year. There is wide variety of roles across the site from managing the gardens and parkland to looking after the precious collection in the house so our visitors can enjoy the grounds and the treasures of the house followed by a drink in the cafe. You will be joining a hardworking dedicated team and you will be key in ensuring each department is informed and working together as effectively as possible.

We are able to offer you some flexibility with the actual times worked over a 5 day working week, eg 9am - 1pm or 10am - 2pm so long as you are on site 5 days a week.

What you'll be doing

Nostell has a lot going on at all times - you can guarantee that no day is the same. You will be the key contact for internal and external stakeholders, alongside visitor enquiries, so you will need to be good with people alongside being super organised. You will manage the Group bookings process, liaising with group organisers and on site teams to ensure every visit is the best it can be. You will be responsible for banking, data entry, placing orders, raising purchase orders and issuing licenses for other user groups. There will also be detailed pieces of work or projects which we need business support to help with. The role is based at Nostell but there will be times when we need you to support at other sites in the portfolio, usually remotely and on occasion in person.

Who we're looking for