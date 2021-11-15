Teaching Assistant - Term Time

Pay: KR3

Start Date: January 2022

Ethelbert Road Primary School is seeking to appoint an experienced, caring and enthusiastic Teaching Assistant to join our dedicated team. We are looking for someone who has the ability to support, motivate and provide challenge for all our pupils and who will work cooperatively alongside our fantastic teaching team.

Our school vision is that everyone reaches their full potential within our exciting, creative and nurturing environment. We aim to develop active, confident, creative and curious children who flourish and become successful in all areas of their lives.

This is a part-time appointment (term-time only) 27.5 hours per week, 8:45 until 3:15, with 1 hour lunch (unpaid), Monday to Friday. The position is on a temporary contract in the first instance and paid on Kent Range 3 pro rata.

If you are interested in joining our committed team and you feel you are the right person for our school, please contact the school office to arrange a visit. You can alternatively ring to speak to the Headteacher or Deputy Headteacher if you require more information. Tel: 01795533124.

Ethelbert Road Primary School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Appointment to the position will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Records Bureau Disclosure check.

The successful candidate will start in January 2022 subject to Safeguarding checks being completed.

Closing Date: 06/12/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: 10th December 2021

Information about the school

Ethelbert Road Primary School is situated in the market town of Faversham in a quiet residential area. Our last Ofsted report stated that we are an Outstanding School.

Our whole school community is committed to giving our children the very best possible start and we strongly believe that active, confident, creative and curious children will be successful in all areas of life. Our whole school community works tirelessly to ensure our school vision is achieved.

We have an amazing team of highly skilled teachers, teaching assistants, support staff and Governors who are committed to giving our children a broad, balanced and enriched education. We have high expectations for everyone within our school and all successes are valued and celebrated. At Ethelbert Road, we aim for high standards and outstanding achievements in an active, creative and fun environment. Working closely in partnership with parents and carers ensures each child achieves his/her full potential. Our children are at the heart of everything we do.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

