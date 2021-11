When a South Memphis community stood up to a gas station developer, they didn’t know they were helping shape the future of development for all of Memphis and Shelby County. Prospect Park, a predominantly Black neighborhood, fought a gas station project planned for the corner of Norris and Hernando Roads near their homes in 2018 and again in 2020. Both fights ended when the developer withdrew his plans, but the last battle may have closed the door.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO