Exam Invigilator - Casual

Pay: £9.35 per hour

Start Date: ASAP

We require an Exam Invigilator to join Holcombe Grammar School to support with the busy exam periods. Your presence will maintain the integrity of examinations in an environment that enables a student to perform at their best.

You will assist with setting up of exam venues, checking examination packs, assisting candidates and actively invigilating during examinations. You will be required to check attendance, record relevant details, so good communication, both written and verbal, are essential. You may be required to scribe/read for students – full training will be provided.

Employment for this position is offered on a casual basis. Hours worked vary between 8.00 am and 5.30 pm. Exam sessions are up to three hours, so invigilation sessions may be up to four hours in some instances. You will be asked to attend a training session where full training for the role will be given.

Holcombe Grammar School delivers an inspiring curriculum…appropriately adapted to the needs, abilities and interests of all pupils. A range of extra-curricular activities further promotes personal development and welfare– Ofsted 2018

Holcombe Grammar School is part of The Thinking Schools Academy Trust. We are a selective 11-18 boys’ school with a large and growing mixed Sixth Form. At Holcombe Grammar School our aim is that students develop into successful, well rounded, confident young people who are equipped with the academic and life skills necessary to thrive in the modern world.

What you will need to succeed:

It is essential that you possess good interpersonal skills and an ability to deal with matters calmly, swiftly and firmly, without being confrontational.

Previous experience in working with secondary school age children would be a distinct advantage as would any previous supervision experience, although this is not essential.

Confidentiality inside and outside the workplace is essential, as is the ability to support Academy ethos and vision into the wide community.

What we can offer you:

Reduced membership of a fully-equipped fitness suite and classes

Access to a free and confidential employee assistance service, offering wellbeing support and counselling

Onsite parking free of charge

What you need to do now:

If you are interested in working at our small and friendly school, benefitting from a supportive network of colleagues across our Trust, and are keen to progress your career then please apply today!

Early applications are encouraged and we reserve the right to close the vacancy if a suitable candidate is found.

If you experience any issues in applying for this role via our careers site, please click here to submit an application via Microsoft Forms

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. This post is subject to an enhanced DBS check.

Closing Date: 28/11/2021 at 23:45

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

We are a successful grammar school for students aged 11-18 with a long-standing reputation for being a supportive and caring environment in which to teach and learn.

After the school’s 'Good' Ofsted judgement in April 2018, Holcombe Grammar School has continued to make rapid progress towards becoming one of the most successful grammar schools in the Southeast.

As part of The Thinking Schools Academy Trust, we benefit from working cohesively as a family of schools for the benefit of our children, and for the adults who work here too. The Trust supports with planning, trips, events, CPD and much more to ensure that all of our teachers are fully supported, enabling them to ensure that they can deliver the best learning that we can offer. Our mission is to “transform life chances”; at The Thinking Schools Academy Trust we believe education has the power to change lives and children only have one chance to get this right. To ensure all our academies focus on our mission school leaders translated our mission to core values that would be demonstrated and evident in all our Academies:

Child First, Aspire, Challenge, Achieve

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1