ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Chris Janson Announces 2022 Halfway to Crazy Tour

By Billy Dukes
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Janson's high-energy show will roll through midwest and along the east coast in early 2022. The "Bye Mom" singer just announced that the Halfway to Crazy Tour will begin on Feb. 10. Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt will join Janson for 14 shows, including a stop at Nashville's...

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
nowdecatur.com

Chris Janson And Bass Pro Team Up On Veteran’s Day Campaign

Chris Janson has teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day. Now through November 13th, Bass Pro Shops is hosting an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign to help fund at least 20 scholarships (a minimum of $100,000) for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via national nonprofit organization Folds of Honor. The campaign was inspired by Chris' latest single, “Bye Mom.”
ADVOCACY
wivr1017.com

Walker Hayes Announces 2021 Tour

Walker Hayes has announced his new tour, calling it The Fancy Like Tour. Named after the hit song, it will kick off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 27. Through a press released, he commented: “After almost two years with no shows, it feels so good to get back up on stage and see you all in person.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
themusicuniverse.com

Chris Janson, Bass Pro Shops donate $100k to Folds of Honor

Bass Pro Shops “Round-Up at the Register” campaign runs through Nov 13th. Chris Janson has long been an active supporter of our military, from taking the stage alongside the United States Air Force Band last year to performing at the Grand Ole Opry’s “America Salutes You” benefit concert in May. When Janson released his single “Bye Mom,” he knew that its message of unconditional love would resonate with listeners across the country – especially those who have experienced loss or hardship. With that message in mind, Janson has teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day. Now through November 13th, Bass Pro Shops is hosting an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign to help fund at least 20 life-changing scholarships (a minimum of $100,000) for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via national nonprofit organization Folds of Honor.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
JamBase

Khruangbin Announces March 2022 Tour

Khruangbin expanded a March 2022 tour that already featured two nights at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall and a festival appearance. The tour focusing on the Northeast and Midwest now spans March 2 – 20 with Nubya Garcia aboard as support for select shows. The Houston-born trio begins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gospelmusic.org

Chris Renzema Announces 24-City “Hope Or Nostalgia Spring Tour”

Following the Sept. 3 release of his third full-length and second Centricity Music album, Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart, acclaimed singer / songwriter Chris Renzema embarked on his long-awaited “Hope or Nostalgia” headline tour this fall. Playing mainly clubs, his mostly college-aged fans swooped-up tickets, packing every venue while officially generating 21 sold out events so far with two concerts left to play: Asheville, NC (11/22) and Atlanta (11/23).
MUSIC
Kicker 102.5

Country Artist Sam Riggs Coming to Texarkana Nov. 19

Red Dirt country artist Sam Riggs is coming to 67 Landing in Texarkana on Friday, November, 19 at 8 PM. Riggs a Florida native from St. Cloud has been performing a country rock-infused sound since his college days. This former welder's love for music kicked into high gear when he made the decision to pursue his musical career full-time. Having been influenced by the likes of Eric Church, Garth Brooks, and the Foo Fighters is what captivated his unique blend and style of music. After a series of events that occurred in college, he calls the ultimate gamble he decided to take a risk and pursue his love of music. Riggs has always been a rebel at heart as pushes the boundaries to the edge when it comes to his sound.
TEXARKANA, TX
country1025.com

Win Tickets To See Chris Janson!

Get those good vibes and live this good life at Chris Janson’s concert! Win tickets to see Chris Janson at Off The Rails in Worcester, MA, on March 26, 2022! He will be joined by special guests Ray Fulcher and Shane Profitt. Enter below!. As a Country 102.5 listener, you...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Janson
country1025.com

GALLERY: Chris Janson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: Chris Janson performs during the 93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals at Macy's Herald Square on November 26, 2019 in New York City. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Janson performs during the 2019 CMA Country Christmas at Curb...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Punknews.org

Dropkick Murphys announce 2022 tour

Dropkick Murphys have announced an American tour for 2022. The Bombpops and The Rumjacks will be playing support on all dates. Jim Lindberg from Pennywise will be supporting them on their last show in Boston. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 12. Dropkick Murphys recently postponed their European tour to 2023 and last released Turn Up That Dial in 2021. Check out the dates below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#The Halfway To Crazy Tour#Ryman Auditorium#Wilkes Barre#Pa#The F M Kirby Center#Ky
qrockonline.com

Buckcherry announces 2022 tour dates

Buckcherry has announced a U.S. tour for 2022. The outing, which the “Lit Up” rockers will co-headline with country rap rock duo The Lacs, will kick off January 7 in Kyle, Texas. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12. For the full list of dates and all ticket info,...
KYLE, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Chris Daughtry Postpones Tour Following Sudden Death of His Daughter

Daughtry have postponed their upcoming tour dates due the the unexpected death of lead singer Chris Daughtry's daughter. The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. The investigation into the sudden passing of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter, Hannah,...
EL PASO, TX
southernillinoisnow.com

Morgan Wallen announces 2022 tour

Morgan Wallen has booked a massive tour for 2022. Launching in February — one year after a video of him using a racist slur surfaced online — the singer will embark on The Dangerous Tour, performing in arenas in nearly 50 cities, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Tears for Fears Announce 2022 Tour

Tears for Fears have announced a tour in support of their comeback album The Tipping Point. The duo will play shows with Garbage in the United States in May and June 2022, before heading to the United Kingdom for July concerts with Alison Moyet. Find Tears for Fears’ tour schedule below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Kicker 102.5

Escape to Florida to See Old Dominion Winner Announced

We just finished up our Escape to Florida Contest to see Old Dominion and we're happy to say Congratulations to Linda! She and a guest will be heading to Florida in December. Talk about escaping the cold weather, Linda wins 2 tickets to see the 2021 CMA Vocal Group of the Year winners Old Dominion in Hollywood, Florida. Not only does Linda win round-trip airfare for two but she gets to stay two nights at the fabulous Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. And she's gonna get spending money too $500! Do I hear a little blackjack coming on?
FLORIDA STATE
treblezine.com

Turnstile announce 2022 tour dates

Turnstile have announced 2022 tour dates. In February, the group is launching a new leg of dates in support of their latest album, Glow On, with support from Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu and Truth Cult. Take a look at their upcoming tour dates below. Turnstile tour dates:. 2/23 – San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Rising Singer From Southern Maryland Sam Grow To Perform At The Grand Ole Opry

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rising country singer from Mechanicsville, Maryland is to make his debut on one of country music’s most famous stages — The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. “The opry I think for any country artist is basically like the super bowl,” said the singer, Sam Grow. On Nov. 27, Grow is performing at the historic venue during its Saturday Night Opry show when both new talent and country star legends come together for a weekly performance. For Grow, it is a dream come true. “My dad took me down when I was 14 years old and the first thing he drove...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Kicker 102.5

Walker Hayes Announces ‘Country Stuff the Album’

"Fancy Like" singer Walker Hayes will release a new studio album early in 2022. The 13-track Country Stuff the Album album will build off an EP of the same name, released in June. Five of the six titles from that EP appear on the tracklist for Country Stuff the Album,...
MUSIC
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy