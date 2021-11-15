ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourse operator Cboe to buy Canada’s NEO exchange

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Cboe Global Markets on Monday said it agreed to buy Canadian stock exchange operator Aequitas Innovations Inc, known as NEO, for an undisclosed amount, expanding its North American footprint in the latest of a string of recent acquisitions. Trading levels surged at the beginning of...

u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
Most Active Penny Stocks to Buy Now

The most active penny stocks usually come from those markets which have plenty of room to grow. That includes newer markets, or ones that are constantly growing and are necessary. A couple examples are technology and medical. Below, I’ve picked out some of the most active penny stocks to buy....
Europe lockdown fears knock stocks, spark dash for bonds

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - European stocks retreated from record highs, while government bond yields, oil prices and the euro tumbled on Friday as the specter of a fresh COVID-linked lockdown in Germany and other parts of Europe cast a fresh shadow over the global economy. Markets went into a...
Exclusive-Exchanges will be ordered to reveal full price data – EU document

LONDON (Reuters) – Stock exchanges across the European Union will be forced to hand over data on market transactions on a single “tape” for investors to spot the cheapest deals and help the bloc compete better with London following Brexit, according to a draft EU document seen by Reuters. The...
China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
VanEck's 'lowest-cost' bitcoin linked ETF is down Tuesday but it's outperforming ProShares and Valkyrie funds down 5%

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy Fund on Tuesday is seeing its first day of trading, with the bitcoin futures-pegged exchange-traded fund, which bills itself as the "lowest-cost" option, compared against rivals, outperforming "spot" bitcoin values . VanEck's ETF was down less 1%, at last check, on Tuesday afternoon, in its first day of trading on Cboe Global Markets Inc.'s Cboe BZX exchange. By comparison, spot bitcoin was down more than 5%, in line with the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF , which also are pegged to bitcoin futures traded on the CME Group's Chicago...
VanEck's Bitcoin Strategy ETF Begins Trading at Cboe

Another bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) made its debut in the markets. Less than a month after ProShares launched the first bitcoin ETF in the markets, investment firm VanEck's Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) has begun trading at Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) on Nov. 16, 2021. The fund tracks prices for bitcoin futures traded at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). It is a cash-settled futures fund, meaning it tracks prices for bitcoin futures and is settled in cash, instead of actual bitcoin.
Canada Buys New L3Harris-Made Compact Team Radios

Canada has ordered over 1,000 units of a compact radio and corresponding kits from L3Harris Technologies to augment battlefield communications. L3Harris said Monday its RF-9820S Compact Team Radio is a ruggedized device made to establish communications between troops at the edge and commanders. The order makes Canada the first international...
Ethereum Exchange Outflows Spike to New ATH, Signal "Buy the Dip" Sentiment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
American Tower to buy data center operator CoreSite for $7.5 billion

(Reuters) – American Tower Corp on Monday agreed to buy U.S. data center operator CoreSite Realty Corp for $7.51 billion in cash to tap into a sector that has seen a boom in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The offer price of $170 per share represents a premium of about...
Cboe expands in Canada with deal to buy NEO parent Aequitas

(Bloomberg) — Cboe Global Markets Inc. is expanding its Canadian operations with a deal to buy Aequitas Innovations Inc., parent of Toronto-based NEO Exchange. The acquisition will help Chicago-based Cboe build its presence in North America by adding the registered Canadian securities exchange and related products, the companies said in a statement Monday. Terms weren’t disclosed.
Brazilian broker XP acquires stake in asset manager Vista Capital

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian broker XP Inc has acquired a minority stake in Vista Capital, an asset management firm with 4.5 billion reais under management in hedge and equity funds, XP said in a statement on Tuesday. This deal marks XP’s ninth acquisition involving an asset manager since 2020,...
China's new bourse for small businesses set to spur innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Stock Exchange will start trading Monday, a key step forward in China's efforts to revamp its capital market as the new bourse will serve myriad small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Announcing the launching date in a statement Friday, the new exchange said it...
Canada’s Pieridae Energy reports improved operating income

Strategic review continues alongside analysis of potential Goldboro LNG changes. Canada’s Pieridae Energy reported “solid” increases November 10 in oil and gas revenues and adjusted funds flow from operations (AFFO) in Q3 2021 but a net loss of C$14.8mn (US$11.8mn) for the period, about half the C$29.8mn loss reported a year ago.
