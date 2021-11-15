School Governor - Casual

Pay: Voluntary Role

Start Date: Immediate

Required ASAP

Voluntary Position

We are looking to appoint new Governors to our Governing Body to provide strategic support in various areas of the management and improvement of the school.

This is an exciting time for Thamesview, with the support of Kent County Council we are going through a period of expansion which will include an increase in pupil numbers giving the school a published admission number (PAN) of 210 within the next 2 years. This expansion will bring several new buildings which will be managed outside of the existing PFI contract and an increase in staff numbers.

Together with the Headteacher, the governing body has overall responsibility for the running of the school. Governors are involved in deciding school policies, allocating the school’s budget, appointing senior members of staff and holding the leadership of the school to account.

No special qualifications are needed and the most important thing is that you have a keen interest in the school , are prepared to attend governor training and play an active part in the governing body’s work . Governors will have access to a range of training including a Governor Induction for anybody new to the role of School Governor.

Thamesview operates using the circle model of governance. The full governing body meets six times per year in addition governors undertake a minimum of three monitoring visits of a specific area of the school per year as part of a monitoring pair. Full training for monitoring visits is available.

We would particularly welcome applicants with good knowledge of the local community and/or those currently in a leadership role or a role where bringing challenge and holding others to account is part of your day to day work. Previous knowledge of school management is not essential.

Further details and information on how to apply can be obtained from Kay McGowan, HR Manager on 01474 566552 or email k.mcgowan@thamesview.kent.sch.uk

Closing date: 3rd December 2021

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of students.

Appointments to this post will require an Enhanced Disclosure via the Disclosure and Baring Service.

Closing Date: 03/12/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Thamesview School is a place where every member of school is encouraged to have the highest aspirations in their personal and academic lives. Our students are encouraged to become globally aware citizens who embrace high moral standards.

We place Teaching and Learning at the very core of everything we do and are committed to empowering students to become:

Aspirational

confident in learning

adaptable

creative

responsible

Our school emphasises the importance of core skills and the importance of the fundamental skills involved, particularly in English and maths, and in all other curriculum areas. Our rich curriculum enables each student to make progress on a pathway which is right for them. This means that the school offers both academic and vocational qualifications so that each individual is fully prepared to maintain strong habits of learning throughout their lives and to be fully prepared to participate in society as lifelong learners.

Thamesview School cares for its students so that everyone feels safe and is able to learn. Our ethos of care and respect permeates through every aspect of school life. Students are encouraged to act with integrity and honesty in every aspect of their lives and to ensure that they leave school with a tenacity to succeed and willingness to make positive contributions to our society.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

