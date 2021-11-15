ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

School Governor - Casual

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02c0nQ_0cxZLvTD00

Pay: Voluntary Role

Start Date: Immediate

Required ASAP

Voluntary Position

We are looking to appoint new Governors to our Governing Body to provide strategic support in various areas of the management and improvement of the school.

This is an exciting time for Thamesview, with the support of Kent County Council we are going through a period of expansion which will include an increase in pupil numbers giving the school a published admission number (PAN) of 210 within the next 2 years. This expansion will bring several new buildings which will be managed outside of the existing PFI contract and an increase in staff numbers.

Together with the Headteacher, the governing body has overall responsibility for the running of the school. Governors are involved in deciding school policies, allocating the school’s budget, appointing senior members of staff and holding the leadership of the school to account.

No special qualifications are needed and the most important thing is that you have a keen interest in the school , are prepared to attend governor training and play an active part in the governing body’s work . Governors will have access to a range of training including a Governor Induction for anybody new to the role of School Governor.

Thamesview operates using the circle model of governance. The full governing body meets six times per year in addition governors undertake a minimum of three monitoring visits of a specific area of the school per year as part of a monitoring pair. Full training for monitoring visits is available.

We would particularly welcome applicants with good knowledge of the local community and/or those currently in a leadership role or a role where bringing challenge and holding others to account is part of your day to day work. Previous knowledge of school management is not essential.

Further details and information on how to apply can be obtained from Kay McGowan, HR Manager on 01474 566552 or email k.mcgowan@thamesview.kent.sch.uk

Closing date: 3rd December 2021

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of students.

Appointments to this post will require an Enhanced Disclosure via the Disclosure and Baring Service.

Closing Date: 03/12/2021 at 09:00

Interviews: TBC

Information about the school

Thamesview School is a place where every member of school is encouraged to have the highest aspirations in their personal and academic lives. Our students are encouraged to become globally aware citizens who embrace high moral standards.

We place Teaching and Learning at the very core of everything we do and are committed to empowering students to become:

  • Aspirational
  • confident in learning
  • adaptable
  • creative
  • responsible

Our school emphasises the importance of core skills and the importance of the fundamental skills involved, particularly in English and maths, and in all other curriculum areas. Our rich curriculum enables each student to make progress on a pathway which is right for them. This means that the school offers both academic and vocational qualifications so that each individual is fully prepared to maintain strong habits of learning throughout their lives and to be fully prepared to participate in society as lifelong learners.

Thamesview School cares for its students so that everyone feels safe and is able to learn. Our ethos of care and respect permeates through every aspect of school life. Students are encouraged to act with integrity and honesty in every aspect of their lives and to ensure that they leave school with a tenacity to succeed and willingness to make positive contributions to our society.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

KTJ1

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Exam Invigilator - Casual

Aylesford School are looking for invigilators to join our team for the 2022 season of exams which run from early spring until the end of June. Please see a list of main duties below. You will be required to attend an invigilator training session. If you are interested please contact Mrs Morris on 01622 717341.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Lunchtime Supervisor (Casual) - Casual

To oversee and supervise our students during their lunch time. Monitoring lunch ques, the school field, corridors and class rooms to ensure all students are behaving appropriately and to ensure the health and safety of all. Specific responsibilities. Supervision of all students during lunch time. To ensure students are behaving...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Governor#The Circle#Tenacity#Thamesview#Kent County Council#Pfi#K Mcgowan Thamesview
CBS Pittsburgh

Norwin School District Mandates Masks Again

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – Masks will be mandatory at Norwin School District again on Monday. Norwin was one of the only local districts to remove its mask requirement after a legal back and forth over the Wolf administration’s order requiring masks in K-12 schools. Earlier this week, a judge said that order must expire on Dec. 4. In an email to families, the district said that decision met one of the requirements put in place by the school board. Norwin outlined consequences for districts that don’t follow the state’s mask mandate in its email. “The Norwin School District will not expose itself to any sanctions imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education for not complying with the Face Covering Order. If imposed, the sanctions could cause serious harm to our school district’s student programs and services,” the district said. Before the order was thrown out, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he would return authority on masking decisions back to local school officials on Jan. 17.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Guardian

Minibus Driver - Casual

Casual contract (as and when required) The Skills for Life Trust, currently comprises two secondary academies and three primary academies: Greenacre Academy, Walderslade Girls’ School, Warren Wood Primary Academy, Hilltop Primary Academy and Chantry Community Academy. We are seeking appoint additional Minibus Drivers to expand our existing team working across...
CARS
The Guardian

Teaching Assistant (HLTA Casual) - Casual

Would you like to work for a friendly supportive school on a flexible supply basis?. Are you a friendly and motivated practitioner with the experience and energy to engage our children and deliver pre-planned lessons to our wonderful children?. Do you have experience of delivering pre-planned English, Maths, Science and...
JOBS
The Guardian

Lettings Officer - Casual

Pay: £10.00 per hour (zero hours contract) We are looking for someone to drive our schools lettings business, ensuring our facilities are available for community use whilst generating additional income for the School. This presents a unique opportunity to develop a successful lettings programme that will benefit all of our...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott Appoints Huntsville Woman To Special Ed Funding Comission

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott announced on November 19 that he has appointed Stacey Neal (Mayfield) Combest of Huntsville to the Texas Commission on Special Education. The commission studies, discusses, and addresses specific policy issues and develops recommendations to address issues related to special education funding. Combest is an experienced mediator who has a son with severe intellectual or developmental disability (IDD). She has experience in disability rights groups, including as the legislative director of the Denton State Supported Living Center Family Association, legislative committee member of Parents and Allies for Remarkable Texans, and the former President of Texans for State Supported Living Centers. She has also previously served on the Long-Term Care Subcommittee reporting to the Committee for Children with Special Needs in the Texas legislature and continues to educate legislators about pro-disability legislation. Combest will serve her term at the pleasure of the Governor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Boston

3,815 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Week

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 3,815 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That’s up 794 from last week’s report on November 12. Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 3,257 cases among students and 558 among staff between November 11 and November 17. The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The 74

Analysis: How Schools Can Close Troubling Racial Gaps in Advanced Courses

Amid back-to-school debates over vaccinations, mask requirements and the right lens for learning history, the troubling lack of opportunities for many high school students to take advanced coursework they need for success in college and beyond has unfortunately fallen off the education policy radar. Advanced coursework can include International Baccalaureate, dual high school-college enrollment, or Advanced […]
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Service Support Worker - Casual

Service Support Worker - Assisted Discharge - Casual. Location: Gloucester, Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and surrounding area. Hours per week: As and when required; 10.30am to 10.30pm flexible weekday day evening and weekend shifts. Salary: £16,874 per annum pro rata or £8.91 per hour. We've got an opportunity... Do you love...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy