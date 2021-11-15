ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to download Halo Infinite multiplayer beta on the Xbox PC app

By Zack Palm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a surprise launch, 343 Industries has launched the Halo Infinite multiplayer portion of the game ahead of the game’s original December 8 launch. The Halo Infinite multiplayer releasing ahead of the game’s official launch is a beta, so everyone can expect a patch and a handful of changes to arrive...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Infinite#Multiplayer#Industries#Game Pass
