It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with more than 30 trees displayed across the High Country as part of the Western Youth Network (WYN) annual Festival of Trees. The trees are decorated by designers, retailers, High Country businesses and individuals — and displayed at public locations in West Jefferson, Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk and the Linville area Decorated trees, some with extra gifts and gift certificates, will be sold on an online auction which opens Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 12pm.

BOONE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO