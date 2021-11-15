ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Iceland tourism ad hilariously trolls Mark Zuckerberg and the 'metaverse'

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTEZP_0cxZKThW00

Iceland is known for its dramatic volcanic and glacial landscape and its fascinating culture. (Did you know that Icelanders don't use family names for their last names? Now you do.) But who knew the Land of Fire and Ice also had a wickedly hilarious sense of humor?

In a tourism promotion ad, the public-private marketing organization Inspired by Iceland introduced the "Icelandverse," where everything and everyone is real, with no need for "silly VR headsets." It's a direct trolling of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's video introducing the metaverse, right down the narrator's haircut.

To get the full hilarity of the Iceland ad, watch the first couple of minutes of Zuckerberg's "Connect 2021: our vision for the metaverse" video, if you haven't seen it yet:

www.facebook.com

Log into Facebook

On the one hand, the metaverse does seem like the next logical step in technology, and there are probably some super cool ways we could utilize virtual internet reality. On the other hand, creepy Matrixy future much, Zuck? To his credit, he does poke fun at his reputation for seeming like an android just after the 5-minute mark, when he says, "I thought I was supposed to be the robot." (But he also didn't do a whole lot here to save himself from that reputation, either.)

We've all watched too many movies that prompt us to see a virtual-reality-filled future as overly detached and lacking in human connection. What the metaverse will really be like remains to be seen, but that perception—and the general consensus among many that Mark Zuckerberg is … well … odd—is what makes Inspired by Iceland's promo video so perfect.

Watch:

twitter.com

Some said an open-world experience this immersive wasn’t possible. But it’s already here. And you don’t even need silly VR headsets. Introducing, Icelandverse #icelandversepic.twitter.com/b1cf1REKl9

Right out of the gate, Zuck gets zapped with a zinger: "Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach on how to connect our world without being super weird." (If you didn't think the first few minutes of the metaverse video was super weird, please go to minute 18:50 and watch for a bit.) The hair, the outfit, the camera work, the "water that's wet," the "skies you can see with your eyeballs"—it's all just delightfully understated, wholesomely clever and perfectly effective.

Now I want to visit Iceland for the volcanoes, the hot springs, the waterfalls, the geysers and the Olympic-level trolling of one of the world's most powerful billionaires. (Oh yes, and the "really easy-going" people.)

By the way, If you're curious about what's on their faces in the hot spring, it's not sunscreen, but a mask. The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa is known for its blue silica and algae mask that supposedly makes your skin radiant. (Reason #2849 to head to Iceland.)

Well done, Inspired by Iceland. If we can't get to Iceland in real life, we'll definitely visit you in the metaverse.


Comments / 0

Related
upenn.edu

Into the metaverse: Can Facebook rebrand itself?

Wharton marketing professor Patti Williams isn’t sold on the stated reasons behind Facebook’s recent name change— to Meta—or the timing. Branded with a distended infinity symbol, Meta is meant to reflect the future of the world’s largest social media platform. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus now fall under the Meta umbrella.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

This creepy VR glove is creepier because it was made by Mark Zuckerberg

Part of Meta’s metaverse ambitions also extends to simulating physical interactions while in the virtual world. To that end, they’ve been working on some cyberpunk VR gloves with haptic feedback that simulates touching virtual objects. Now, they’re still in very early development stages, even though they’ve been working on them...
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Don't tell Mark Zuckerberg: investors have already discovered the metaverse

New York (CNN Business) — The company formerly known as Facebook is now calling itself Meta Platforms. But investors looking to cash in on the virtual world known as the metaverse already have plenty of other options besides Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant. Gaming platform Roblox, which lets users generate...
INTERNET
hwchronicle.com

Metaverse’s Big Bang

Seemingly tired of its global reputation as a cheap, unethical fast food chain, McDonald’s sought change in 2014. The company expanded its menu and developed more environmentally-conscious practices for sourcing its meat. Over the next decade, a number of businesses did the same — Uber, Nike and Weight Watchers changed their branding and morals for the better.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
dornob.com

Facebook’s “Meta” Name Change Isn’t Going Over Well with the Public

It seems like whenever Facebook gets bad press, it’s ready to pump out some big news to change the conversation. In late October, in the wake of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s devastating Congressional testimony about Facebook’s struggles to prevent real-world harm, the company revealed its plans to cast aside its troubled name and take on a new one.
INTERNET
TheConversationCanada

We know better than to allow Facebook to control the metaverse

In the midst of the scandals of the Facebook papers, Facebook rebranded the company as Meta. The new name was designed to reflect a focus beyond the Facebook social network platform, and into the metaverse — the extension of the internet into three-dimensional virtual reality (VR) spaces. However, given Facebook’s handling — or mishandling — of their current social responsibilities, we should be cautious about how much control a single company should have over the potential metaverse. We have an opportunity to be proactive regarding the construction of social worlds within virtual reality rather than the reactive state we find ourselves...
INTERNET
okcheartandsoul.com

Netizens recall Elon Musk’s Twitter description with ‘meta’ after Facebook rebranding

Shortly after Fb CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the rebranding of his firm as ‘Meta’, a publish recalling Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter show image has caught the web’s consideration. Musk, who is thought for cryptic tweets and posting footage with out a lot clarification, precipitated a stir by altering his Twitter DP to an image of a fork on the highway and his description to “meta for ok” in February.
BUSINESS
foxlexington.com

Icelandic tourism campaign mocks Facebook’s metaverse announcement, introduces ‘Icelandverse’

(NEXSTAR) – Iceland’s folklore often speaks of elves, but the country produces some world-class trolls, too. A new tourism campaign from Visit Iceland is satirizing Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse aspirations, and even features a Zuckerberg lookalike touting the (actually tangible) realities of the “Icelandverse.”. “Hi, and welcome to this very natural...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Trolls#Icelanders#N
arcamax.com

Who Wants to Live in Facebook’s Metaverse?

PARIS — Facebook Company has failed in its apparent attempt to disappear into the witness protection program for creepy technology by re-branding as “Meta”. Along with this new facelift for the holding company of Facebook and all of the corporation’s other tech holdings — notably WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus VR — founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company has plans for creating a whole “Metaverse,” a virtual alternative reality.
INTERNET
luxurylaunches.com

Iceland tourism campaign brutally roasts Mark Zuckerberg in a viral video showing off the wonders of their Icelandverse poking fun at Facebook’s alternate-reality utopia, Metaverse

Some roasting is tasty, and some roasting is…’ required.’ An Icelandic tourism campaign has put into witty, hard-hitting, and practical words the reality of our world and how we fail to see it. Actually, they have jabbed fun at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his failure at enjoying the existing, stunning world. To do so, the tourism board made a video starring a Zuckerberg lookalike, complete with a short bowl haircut, a plain tee, and awkward mannerisms, pointing out the obvious like it’s a never-seen-before event. The now-viral video opens with a ‘Zack Mossbergsson’ introducing a mesmerizing world called “Icelandverse’ which has existed for a million years and can be enjoyed with our own eyeballs.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Jeff Bezos thinks that in the future humans will be born in space and Earth will become a holiday home

Humans in the future could be born in space, with Earth being used as a holiday home, according to billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Amazon and Blue Origin founder who himself recently flew on a Blue Origin rocket to the edge of space believes we will live in space colonies while taking the odd holiday getaway back down to Earth in “the way you visit Yellowstone National Park”.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Iceland roasts Facebook in tourism ad promising ‘Enhanced Actual Reality’

Iceland has long attracted tourists with picturesque geothermal lagoons and the dare of sampling fermented shark meat. But lately, it seems like the country — or at least its official tourism board — also wants to be known for Internet shenanigans. Its latest bit, released Thursday, is a clever promotional video that takes not-so-subtle shots at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his instantly memed Metaverse.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
dexerto.com

Joe Rogan raises concerns on Mark Zuckerberg’s new “Metaverse” VR world

Joe Rogan has raised concerns about Mark Zuckerberg’s upcoming Metaverse VR world, claiming the online space could be “overwhelmingly addictive” for users once they test the waters. Zuckerberg and Meta, his social media company that used to be called Facebook, are planning to create an entire virtual realm — with...
TECHNOLOGY
USA Today

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warns of Meta's move into metaverse

BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned Tuesday that the “metaverse,” the all-encompassing virtual reality world at the heart of the social media giant's growth strategy, will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online. In an interview with...
INTERNET
PopMatters

Yanis Varoufakis Anticipates Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse in ‘Another Now’

Almost immediately upon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement on 28 October that his company was adopting the new identity Meta, Greek economist and political activist Yanis Varoufakis fired off a tweet, writing: “Hands off our mέta, our Centre for Postcapitalist Civilisation, Mr Zuckerberg. You, and your minions wouldn’t recognise civilisation even if it hit you with a bargepole.” In Another Now (Melville House, paperback 2021), a work of speculative fiction that is his first novel, Varoufakis offers an alternative vision to what he brands Zuckerberg’s “Technofeudalist” nightmare.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Facebook’s metaverse will still track your every move

This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Meta's metaverse could track you more than you ever imagined. Facebook is now...
INTERNET
Upworthy

Upworthy

52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy